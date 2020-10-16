Dumbo, Peter Pan Among Films to Get Disney+ Content Advisory Warning for Negative Race Depictions

"We're committed to doing the best we can to represent communities authentically," Disney stated

Disney wants to move forward and create a better tomorrow.

The studio added content advisory warnings to appear before older movies on its Disney+ streaming platform — including The Aristocats (1970), Dumbo (1941), Peter Pan (1953) and Swiss Family Robinson (1960) — that they believe show "negative depictions or mistreatment of people or cultures."

The disclaimer reads: “This program includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures. These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now. Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together. Disney is committed to creating stories with inspirational and aspirational themes that reflect the rich diversity of the human experience around the globe. To learn more about how stories have impacted society, please visit www.Disney.com/StoriesMatter."

On its website, Disney lays out why some of the aforementioned movies received the advisory warning. Peter Pan, for example, got called out for its stereotypical portrayal of Native people. "It shows them speaking in an unintelligible language and repeatedly refers to them as 'redskins,' an offensive term," Disney explains. "Peter and the Lost Boys engage in dancing, wearing headdresses and other exaggerated tropes, a form of mockery and appropriation of Native peoples' culture and imagery."

Disney states on its site that it consulted outside experts to assess its content "and ensure it accurately represents our global audiences."

"We're committed to doing the best we can to represent communities authentically," Disney continues. "So people not only see the best in themselves, but the world can see it too."

The company also hopes to "acknowledge that some communities have been erased or forgotten altogether, and we're committed to giving voice to their stories as well."

HBO Max took a similar approach over the summer when it added historical context to appear before 1939's Gone With the Wind, which offers a romantic depiction of the Antebellum South.