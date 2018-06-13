Dumbo's Back! Watch the Chilling First Trailer for Tim Burton's Live-Action Reboot

Dumbo is finally back.

Disney has released a teaser trailer for the upcoming live-action remake of Dumbo — and it’s full of familiar moments and intriguing new details. The story stars Colin Farrell, Danny DeVito and Michael Keaton, as well as Thandie Newton’s lookalike 13-year-old daughter Nico Parker.

The teaser trailer introduces Dumbo’s new look, which is a little darker than the original and full of Burton’s signature tones. Fans even get a glimpse of the baby elephant with the big ears taking flight towards the end of the trailer.

Dumbo in the new trailer Disney

“Walking on set was jaw dropping,” Farrell tells PEOPLE about the film. “Tim’s vision for this world and his honoring of not only the purity, but the true strength and resilience of children was like nothing I have been a part of in film before.”

Watch the video above for the first glimpse at Dumbo’s new story, centered around a family circus dealing with various issues after Farrell’s character comes back from war.

Dumbo hits theaters March 29, 2019.