Watch Danny DeVito Break Character in a Bathtub in Hilarious Dumbo Gag Reel

Tim Burton’s spin on the live-action remake of Dumbo might have its serious moments, but it looks like the cast still had plenty of time for fun and games.

A PEOPLE exclusive look at the movie’s outtakes show stars Colin Farrell, Danny DeVito, Eva Green and Michael Keaton, among others, laughing through their time making the Disney film.

In one scene, Farrell throws a fake arm to the side after shooting a scene, then turns around and laughs, showing his real arm behind his back in a green sleeve. Another moment in the bonus content from the Blu-ray and Digital release of the film features DeObia Oparei, who plays Rongo the Strongman, letting go of the weights he’s lifting too early.

There’s also a hilarious moment when DeVito, lying in a bathtub and wearing a face mask, retries a scene when his character, Max Medici, sits up shocked. On his way up, he loses an orange slice off one of his eyes and begins to cackle.

There are also a few cute moments featuring the show’s child actors, Finley Hobbins and Nico Parker (daughter of Thandie Newton), who play the son and daughter of Farrell’s character, Holt Farrier.

The new take on Disney’s animated classic follows Farrier, a WWI veteran and amputee, as he returns to Medici’s circus and gets tasked with taking care of the elephant that gives birth to Dumbo.

Dumbo is available on DVD and Blu-ray, as well as Digital, on June 25, 2019.