Dua Lipa to Make Her Acting Debut in the Star-Studded Spy Thriller Argylle

Dua Lipa is stepping in front of the camera for her acting debut.

The Grammy Award winner, 25, is joining the ensemble cast of Argylle, a spy thriller where the singer will also provide original music for the title track and score, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film will also star Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, John Cena and Samuel L. Jackson, the outlet reported.

Directed by Matthew Vaughn (Kick-Ass, Kingsman: Secret Service), the movie is based on the soon-to-be-released spy novel Argylle by Ellie Conway.

The book follows the world's greatest spy Argylle as he is caught up in an international adventure. The book is schedule to be published in 2022.

Lipa shared a look at the movie poster, writing, "#ARGYLLE 2022 @MARV_films."

Last month, the singer opened up about losing confidence in herself after a meme about one of her performances went viral.

Lipa spoke to Vanity Fair in which she recalled a meme about her 2018 Brit Awards performance where she sang "New Rules." In a since-deleted comment under a video of her performance someone wrote, "I love her lack of energy, go girl give us nothing!"

The comment went viral and deeply affected the British singer.

"It's one thing when people are mean about you, but you know that you did your best. But it's another thing when people are mean about you and you know that you actually haven't had the opportunity to be the best because you've spread yourself so thinly in trying to do everything at once," the "Levitating" singer told Vanity Fair.

She continued, "You want to show that you're here to stay and you want to show that it's not just about one album or one big song or whatever it is."

Following the meme, Lipa said she wanted to make sure she "was very much in control of the fact that I'm going to do the music, then I'm going to rehearse."