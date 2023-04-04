Dua Lipa Introduced as Mermaid Barbie in New Character Posters for Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' Movie

The Barbies have arrived — and Dua Lipa is in the crowd!

On Tuesday, the official social media accounts for Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie movie released a series of character posters for the film, showcasing a wide variety of actors playing different variations of Barbies, Kens and regular humans throughout the film.

Notably, singer Dua Lipa, 27, is featured as a mermaid-inspired Barbie doll in the new movie, seemingly confirming months-long rumors regarding Lipa's appearance in the upcoming film.

As noted by Billboard back in December, fans began speculating that Lipa was involved with the project when the official Barbie movie Instagram account briefly followed the Future Nostalgia singer. The account no longer follows Lipa.

Including Lipa's mermaid Barbie, social media accounts for the Barbie movie rolled out 24 character posters on Tuesday, showcasing Margot Robbie in the lead role, Ryan Gosling as Ken, Issa Rae as a Barbie who is the president and Simu Liu as another Ken.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Alternate versions of both Barbie and Ken were teased in the first teaser trailer for the film released in December, and Tuesday's character posters reveal also show off Kate McKinnon, Ncuti Gatwa, Nicola Coughlan, Alexandra Shipp, Ritu Arya, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Ana Cruz Kayne, Scott Evans and Sharon Rooney as alternate versions of each character.

Each Barbie variation appears to be tied to an occupation or lifestyle — Lipa is a mermaid; Mackey's Barbie "has a Nobel Prize in physics"; each Ken is described as yet another Ken.

Some of the posters broke form; Michael Cera is introduced as Allan and Emerald Fennell as Midge, both based on other Mattel dolls of the same name. Meanwhile, America Ferrara, Ariana Greenblatt, Will Ferrell, Connor Swindells and Jamie Demetriou were introduced in posters as humans, while Helen Mirren is the film's narrator.

Warner Bros. Pictures

Ferrell, 55, previously told the Wall Street Journal Magazine in a Nov. 2022 interview that he will play the CEO of Mattel, the toy company that owns the Barbie brand.

A teaser trailer for Barbie released in December featured narration from Mirren, 77, in the style of 2001: A Space Odyssey, as she explains how Barbie changed the landscape for toys when children played mostly with baby dolls beforehand. Robbie, as Barbie, winks at the camera before fans see quick glimpses of the colorful film.

Barbie parties into theaters July 21.