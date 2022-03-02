Here's everything to know about Ryusuke Hamaguchi's Drive My Car, which is currently available to stream on HBO Max

Everything to Know About Drive My Car, the Japanese Drama with 4 Oscar Nominations, Including Best Picture

One of the must-see films of award season is finally available to stream online.

Drive My Car was first released on Nov. 24, 2021, and has been gaining momentum in recent weeks following its Academy Award nominations.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While the Japanese drama is up for four Oscars, including Best Picture, it's already an award-winning film.

After making its world premiere at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, the Ryusuke Hamaguchi-directed project took home three awards at the festival, including best screenplay.

With its Best Picture nomination at the Oscars, it made history as the first Japanese film to be nominated in the category. Meanwhile, Hamaguchi is the third Japanese director to be nominated for Best Director since Hiroshi Teshigahara in 1965 and Akira Kurosawa in 1985.

Before tuning into Drive My Car, here's everything you need to know about the Oscar-nominated film.

Who is in the Drive My Car cast?

Hidetoshi Nishijima and Toko Miura Credit: Yuki Tanaka/Getty; Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

The film stars Hidetoshi Nishijima as Yūsuke Kafuku, Tōko Miura as Misaki Watari, Masaki Okada as Kōji Takatsuki, and Reika Kirishima as Oto Kafuku. The rest of the cast also includes Park Yu-rim, Jin Dae-yeon, Sonia Yuan , Ahn Hwitae, Jeong-eui Perry Dizon, and Satoko Abe.

What is Drive My Car About?

drive my car Credit: Janus Films / courtesy Everett Collection

The film follows an actor and theater director named Yūsuke Kafuku as he directs a production of Uncle Vanya following the sudden death of his wife, Oto. While he's still grappling with his wife's passing, the theater company requires that he be chauffeured around in his own car by a woman named Misaki Watari.

During their car rides together, the two begin to discuss their lives and eventually bond over their shared loss of a loved one; Yūsuke with his wife and Misaki with the death of her abusive mother. Along the way, they help each other cope with their pain.

Is Drive My Car based on a book?

Haruki Murakami Credit: PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images

Despite sharing the same name, Drive My Car isn't based on a Beatles song. It's actually based on Haruki Murakami's short story of the same name from his 2014 collection Men Without Women. The film also takes inspiration from other stories featured in the collection.

"I realized that there are a lot of thematic commonalities between the stories, so I thought that, perhaps instead of inventing new material, I could use elements from these other stories and string them together to an extent," director Ryusuke Hamaguchi told The Hollywood Reporter. "For the Haruki-ists, you will see I used key pieces from the stories Scheherazade and Kino. Then I also incorporated more from Chekhov's play Uncle Vanya, which plays a smaller part in Murakami's original version of Drive My Car."

What awards is Drive My Car nominated for?

Ryusuke Hamaguchi Credit: Shan Yuqi/Xinhua via Getty Images

Drive My Car is up for four Oscars this year. In addition to Best Picture, the film scored nominations for Best Director, Best International Feature Film, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

The film is also nominated for three BAFTA Awards, including film not in the English language, director, and adapted screenplay.

In addition to winning three awards at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, the film also won best foreign language film during the Golden Globes in December 2021.

Where can you watch Drive My Car online?

drive my car Credit: Janus Films / courtesy Everett Collection