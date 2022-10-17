Drew Barrymore is providing further context after recently saying she can go "years" without sex.

Her remarks last month were on her daytime talk show while discussing Andrew Garfield being celibate for six months to prepare for his role in 2016's Silence: "I was like, 'What's wrong with me that six months doesn't seem like a very long time?' I was like, 'Yeah, so?' " Barrymore said at the time.

In a new blog post Sunday, she wrote, "I'm sure that there was one point in my life where six months might have seemed extreme, but I'm on the other side of that now," explaining that she has "very different feelings about intimacy" as an adult now "than I did growing up."

Barrymore, 47, went on to say she "searched [her] whole life" to understand the difference between sex and love, and had a revelation about it with her therapist, who told her, "Sex is not love! It is the expression of love."

The mother of two (she and ex-husband Will Kopelman share daughters Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8) also said in her post that she is "just in a completely different place in my life and maybe in the near future I will get into a relationship … but it simply hasn't been my priority."

For Barrymore, "a relationship with a man has not been top of mind for me for a very long time," she wrote. Instead, she explained, she "needed to stay very celibate and honoring and in some sort of state of [mourning] of the loss of a nuclear family that I swore I would have for my daughters and to find grace and acceptance and what our new normal of a blended family would be."

"So for the record, I do not hate sex! I have just finally come to the epiphany that love and sex are simply not the same thing," the Never Been Kissed actress wrote. "Also, when you grow up and are in a marriage with kids and you think you'll only be with this one person for the rest of your life and then that doesn't happen? It rocked me to my core, to put it lightly."

Barrymore went on to reflect on how "lucky " she feels "to have my cup runneth over in the love department" not only with her daughters, but she is including self-love in that equation "for the first time ever in my life."

Barrymore also admitted in her blog post that she wishes she'd "had the chastity and the thoughtfulness that I do about intimacy now as a 48-year-old woman" when she was younger.

"I wish I had been taught by my mother or my father or my friends that there is age appropriateness business and that there is a way to become a classy young woman!" she continued. "There are things that are fun but also boundaries that can lead to tremendous self-respect."

The actress said she's "so glad" to be at a point in her life now where she can be "selective" and "look at sex as an expression of love and not love itself."

"But don't forget I'm a naughty monkey who is rebellious and weird and comedic and wacky and doesn't judge others and really doesn't want anyone highly involved in my choices when it comes to this vulnerable subject," Barrymore said, "but because I've been an open book my whole life [here] we are!"