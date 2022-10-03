Drew Barrymore Says She Would Do a 'Charlie's Angels 3' 'in a Heartbeat': 'I Will Always Say Yes'

"I would be surprised if any one of us decreed that we wouldn't be," Drew Barrymore said of herself and Charlie's Angels costars Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu

Published on October 3, 2022 09:28 AM
Drew Barrymore in Charlie's Angels (2000). Photo: Darren Michaels/Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock

Drew Barrymore is ready for action, if Charlie ever comes a-calling again.

On Friday's episode of the Drew's News podcast, Benito Skinner asked the actress and talk-show host, 47, if she'd ever be on board for a third installment of the Charlie's Angels films that also starred Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu.

"I just was watching Lucy, funny enough, who I was texting with this morning. And she was at Comic-Con for the new Shazam movie and they asked her, 'Would you do a Charlie's [Angels] 3?' And I was on the edge of my seat," Barrymore said.

"I would be surprised if any one of us ever decreed that we wouldn't [do a third movie]," she added. "I would. I would in a heartbeat. The answer is an emphatic yes. I will always say yes."

"Also, don't you need a gay Bosley?" Skinner said at one point, saying it would be a "dream role" for him and calling Barrymore, Liu, 53, and Diaz, 50, the "holy trinity."

"Oh my God, you would be the best Bosley ever," Barrymore told him.

Speaking with Extra at San Diego Comic-Con in July, Liu said when asked if she'd ever team up with Diaz and Barrymore again for a Charlie's Angels 3, "I think we teamed up as moms."

"It's really nice that we're all moms now since that time, and it's just a different phase in our lives," she added.

drew barrymore, Bill Murray, Lucy Liu, Cameron Diaz
Drew Barrymore, Bill Murray, Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz in Charlie's Angels (2000). Moviestore/Shutterstock

Based on the television series of the same name that an from 1976 to 1981, Charlie's Angels premiered in 2000 and was followed by a sequel, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, in 2003.

And the main trio have kept in touch over the years, including when Liu and Diaz were Barrymore's first-ever guests on The Drew Barrymore Show back in September 2020.

"The thing that I love about our friendship is that we have been there in all the big and important moments, we've also been there in the small moments and the casual moments and the reason we are such good friends is because it's real and we go through real stuff with each other. It's not a Hollywood fairytale," Barrymore said about their bond.

The trio had last reunited back in May 2019, when Liu was joined by Diaz and Barrymore at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles, where she received one of the iconic stars.

