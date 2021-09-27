Drew Barrymore 'Worships' Ex-Husband's New Wife But Gives the Couple 'Space'

Drew Barrymore's ex-husband Will Kopelman married Alexandra Michler on Aug. 28 with the former couple's daughters serving as flower girls

Drew Barrymore can't stop gushing about her ex-husband's new wife.

"He just got remarried actually last week to this most amazing woman," Barrymore told Shepard. "This incredible woman Allie, and I just feel like I won the lottery with her, like, I really did. I feel like I'm lucky that there's this new beautiful soul that came into our lives."

Barrymore added she does not "try to be her best friend," although Michler "knows that I absolutely worship the ground she walks on, and I'm her biggest cheerleader."

"But I give them space," she continued. "We hang out. We do dinners with all the kids, birthdays. We might take a trip together, we're finding our way in a beautiful, slow, respectful manner."

Barrymore added, "I'm just so lucky because she came into Will's life and got to know my daughters very well and very real, saw all the warts and all the hearts, everything in between. Literally was like, 'I choose you.' It's a miracle, and I know miracles exist because I was so devastated that our relationship didn't work out because I wanted this."

Barrymore and Kopelman, 43, tied the knot in 2012 and divorced in 2016. The two share daughters Olive, 9, and Frankie, 7.

Will Kopelman, Alexandra Michler Credit: Jill Kargman/Instagram

Despite their split, Barrymore said, "I think Will and I did a kick a-- job of putting our kids first and showing solidarity."

Kopelman, an art consultant, married Michler, the 33-year-old director of fashion development at Vogue, on Aug. 28 in a romantic ceremony in Massachusetts.

Kopelman and Barrymore's two daughters acted as flower girls during the ceremony, as shown by Kopelman's sister Jill, who shared photos from the event on Instagram.

The art consultant shared pictures of their honeymoon on Instagram in early September, showing off their Italian getaway as they enjoyed wine tastings, Italian cuisine and yacht tours.

Barrymore previously celebrated Kopelman's engagement while talking to Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show the month after the couple shared their big news.