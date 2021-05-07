Drew Barrymore invited Vanessa Hudgens onto her show where the talk show host recalled joining the two for a date night

Drew Barrymore Was Once the 'Third Wheel' on a Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens' Date

Drew Barrymore once joined Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens for what she calls "one of the funnest nights of my life."

The Drew Barrymore Show host spoke to Hudgens remotely on her show Friday where she recalled going on a night out with the then-couple, as reported by E!.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I was just thinking about, back in the day, we went to a Kings of Leon concert together, you, me and Zac Efron, and it was one of the funnest nights of my life," Barrymore, 46, said.

Hudgens, 32, replied, "Are you kidding me? It's like, still a story I tell to this day. That was such a wild time. I remember being there and I was like, 'What's happening? This is so amazing.' You were so sweet."

Barrymore added, "I was literally your and Zac's third wheel," before saying, "It was so fun and you guys were so cute and cozy and I just had the best time."

Efron, 33, and Hudgens met in 2005 on the set of the popular 2006 Disney Channel movie High School Musical where they played onscreen couple Troy and Gabriella. The two went on to make two sequels for the Disney franchise.

High School Musical Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens in High School Musical

Their romance onscreen translated offscreen and the two dated for four years before splitting in 2010. At the time, a source close to the pair said the split was mutual with no bad blood.

"They are 100 percent still good friends," the source told PEOPLE of the two actors.

In April 2019, Hudgens opened up about their relationship, telling The Hollywood Reporter's "Awards Chatter" podcast their romance "started off really organically."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"I could not have been more grateful to have that relationship at that time," she said.

Before the couple started dating at the "very beginning" of High School Musical, Hudgens noted that their chemistry during auditions was very evident.

Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens Michael Bezjian/WireImage

"We created a bond right from the start," she recalled. "We were like, 'We're doing this, it's us or nothing.'"

Hudgens added the instantaneous fame was a lot for her to process — and having Efron by her side helped her work through it.