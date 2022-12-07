Drew Barrymore Wants to Make 'Planes, Trains and Automobiles' Reboot with Cameron Diaz

Drew Barrymore is keen to remake a holiday classic!

During Adam Sandler's appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show Tuesday, Barrymore, 47, revealed that she and her longtime best friend Cameron Diaz have spoken about rebooting 1987's Planes, Trains and Automobiles.

The talk show host and 50 First Dates star indicated her intentions for the project when Sandler, 56, asked Barrymore to say hello to her friend for him.

"Her and I did discuss remaking Planes, Trains and Automobiles, and I was like, 'well, you know, Adam and I talk about that,' " Barrymore said, noting that she and Sandler, who have costarred in multiple movies together, have also spoken of the idea in the past.

"Yeah, I'd let you do that," Sandler told Barrymore during the segment.

The actress knows exactly what part she would want to play in her reboot of the Steve Martin and John Candy comedy classic.

"But also… I want to play John Candy," Barrymore told Sandler.

"Well... you could do a good Candy," Sandler acknowledged in the clip.

The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While Barrymore has made her intentions clear, it appears there already is a remake of the John Hughes film — which celebrated its 35th anniversary this year — in the works from Kevin Hart and Will Smith.

Deadline reported in August 2020 that the duo will star in a reimagining of the classic film for Paramount Pictures, with Hart's Hartbeat Productions and Smith's Westbrook Studios set to produce and Aeysha Carr (Woke, Uncoupled) writing a script.

Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

"Me and Will have been talking about doing a movie for the longest time and we just [couldn't] put our finger on what that movie was," Hart told Entertainment Tonight in October 2020 about the project. "So, for us to get to a point where we agree that said material was our project — because our personalities not only fit, but we could really pop in this situation — it was just a no-brainer."

"Remaking this movie is something we are excited about," he continued. "We can't wait to do it."

"The studio's happy and it's about rolling my sleeves up and getting the script to where it's supposed to be," Hart added at the time.

43-year-old Hart and 54-year-old Smith's own version of the movie, which starred Steve Martin and the late Candy as a pair of ill-assorted men who share a three-day journey full of various misadventures while trying to get home to Chicago for Thanksgiving, appears to still be in development.