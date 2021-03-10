Drew Barrymore Discusses Mending Relationship with Her Formerly Estranged Mom: We're 'Good Now’

"There's just some peace and respect and maturity there that could not have taken place maybe before," Drew Barrymore said

Drew Barrymore is opening up about her complicated relationship with her mother, Jaid Barrymore.

On Tuesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress, 46, spoke to Oliver Hudson about his up-and-down relationship with his father, Bill Hudson, when she revealed that she's gone through a similar situation with Jaid, 74, whom she was once estranged from.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My mom was the same, her family was not there," said Barrymore. "She was estranged and then we repeated that pattern. I think that due to my own experiences and my mom's experience I was like, 'I have to get this different.' It's not right or wrong, but I'm gonna have that determination about this that may have not been there otherwise."

"And I'm so grateful for it," the Charlie's Angels star said, before revealing that she and her mom "are good now, too."

"There's just some peace and respect and maturity there that could not have taken place maybe before. Timing is everything," Barrymore added.

Image zoom Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty

Barrymore, the only child of Jaid and the late John Blyth Barrymore, recently opened up about her turbulent relationship with her mom during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM last month. Speaking to Stern, Barrymore reflected on Jaid's decision to send Barrymore to a "psychiatric ward" when she was 13 years old.

"I think she created a monster and she didn't know what to do with the monster," she said of her mom. "This was her last gasp, and I really was out of control, and I forgive her for making this choice. She probably felt she had nowhere to turn."

Barrymore said that she later cut her mom out of her life, calling it "the worst pain I've ever known."

But Barrymore confirmed the two have since reconciled. "I feel goodness toward my mom. I feel empathy and understanding," she said.

In 2014, Barrymore spoke to Marie Claire about her "complicated" relationship with her mom while the two were still estranged.

"I've always been empathetic toward my mom, and I was even more so when I had a kid and we had a really amazing conversation about it," the Santa Clarita Diet star said. "However, [becoming a mom] hasn't enabled me to lessen the distance. It's the hardest subject in my life. I've never just been angry with her. I've always felt guilt and empathy and utter sensitivity. But we can't really be in each other's lives at this point.""