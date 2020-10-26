Drew Barrymore Says She Took Her Split from Ex-Husband Will Kopelman 'Really Hard'

Drew Barrymore had a hard time accepting her marriage to Will Kopelman was over.

The actress and host of The Drew Barrymore Show appeared on Sunday Today with host Willie Geist where she admitted to her fears for daughters Olive, 8, and Frankie, 6, after splitting from Kopelman in 2016. The two married in 2012.

"I don’t think I would have been able to talk about it as openly at first,” she said. “I really did not take divorce well. I took it really hard.”

"I think that's why I took [the divorce] so hard," she explained of wanting to keep her family together for their daughters. "I was, like, 'Oh, the ultimate promise I wanted to make with you and for you was to have this amazing family. And I found them. And there's something not working that isn't livable. How tragic is that?' "

“But, the good news is that his family and I sort of made the most important choice: to be so together and united and connected," Barrymore continued. "That's, I guess, what they call family. I know from not growing up with any family whatsoever that that was the last thing I wanted to do for my daughters."

Barrymore and Kopelman announced their split in 2016 with a statement emphasizing the importance of remaining a family.

“Sadly our family is separating legally, although we do not feel this takes away from us being a family,” the pair said in their statement. “Divorce might make one feel like a failure, but eventually you start to find grace in the idea that life goes on.

“Our children are our universe, and we look forward to living the rest of our lives with them as the first priority.”

The actress, who was also previously married to bar owner Jeremy Thomas and comedian Tom Green, became emotional when telling Geist that she isn't sure she could ever marry again.

"It's like, I don't think I've recovered from that,” said Barrymore of the divorce. “I don't know how to open that up again. It's like something closed, and it stayed closed. I think I'm equally as scared to find love again as I would be as if it never happened."

But Barrymore said her daughters have now become her biggest supporters.