Drew Barrymore Speaks to Her 7-Year-Old Self in Promo for New Talk Show: 'So Much to Fill You in On'

Drew Barrymore is traveling back in time to let her younger self know about her (their?) new talk show!

On Thursday, the Santa Clarita Diet actress, now 45, shared the first promo for her upcoming CBS daytime talk series on Instagram. In the 30-second spot, Barrymore splices herself into a throwback July 1982 clip of her at age 7 appearing on The Tonight Show, except with her adult self sitting in Johnny Carson's hosting seat.

"Please welcome Drew Barrymore!" says Barrymore at the start of the promo, as the camera widens to show little-her just after starring in E.T.

"I've been waiting all my life to meet you," Barrymore, 7, says to Barrymore, 45, who replies, "It's been a wild ride — can you believe I have two daughters around your age?" Little Drew scrunches her face reacting to news of her future kids, saying, "That's kinda scary."

The actress — who is now mom to daughters Frankie, 6, and Olive, 7½ — then says she has "so much to fill you in on."

"Want to hear about our new daytime show?" she asks the '80s child star, who wholesomely says, "Love to!" The host then explains that her hour-long show will be spent "celebrating life."

"I'm so excited I could scream. Wanna do it with me?" adult Barrymore asks her younger self. Both Barrymores then perform their most dramatic shrieks as the audience cheers.

The Drew Barrymore Show, which debuts on Sept. 14, was announced back in October, when the movie star said the opportunity is "beyond my wildest dreams." Barrymore said in a statement at the time that she was "truly thrilled and honored to be creating this show with CBS."

In the lead up to the show's premiere, a few other series will air online, including “The Art of the Interview,” where she gets advice from other famous hosts, as well as “Drew’s Cookbook Club” and “Drew’s Movie Nite.”

The promo went live the same day Barrymore is hosting ‘Drew’s Movie Nite’ live, in which she’ll also be doing a cooking demo.

Said CBS Chief Operating and Financial Officer Steve LoCascio at the time: "Drew is a huge star and a breath of fresh air — her show will energize any station’s lineup."

In a statement on Monday, Barrymore revealed that a behind-the-scenes docuseries will show her journey bringing the talk show to fruition, and how the pandemic impacted the plans.

“I’m really looking forward to this digital world we are about to bring you into,” said Barrymore. “A series that’s very near and dear to me is called, ‘The Making Of…’ I have been on this show journey for a year. We started in 2019, it is now 2020, a very different year. And what that year-long journey has been like, where were we, where are we now and how did we get to where we are going. I’m really looking forward to telling you that, in a storytelling way.”

According to a press release, The Drew Barrymore Show is branded as "optimism TV" that will provide "information, inspiration and entertainment."

"Known worldwide for her infectious brand of humor and positivity, host Drew Barrymore will share her undeniably relatable point of view on the show while celebrating every part of humanity along the way," reads the press release. "Drew’s creating a movement to march in the army of optimism with a multi-topic format. She will elevate, inspire and entertain in every area and in every segment from human interest stories to happy news to lifestyle segments and celebrity guests."