Drew Barrymore Responds to Former Costar Hugh Grant After He Calls Her a 'Horrendous' Singer

"I've heard dogs bark better than she sings," Grant said of Barrymore, with whom he starred in the 2007 rom-com Music and Lyrics

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on March 17, 2023 01:37 PM
Drew Barrymore; Hugh Grant
Photo: Arturo Holmes/WireImage; Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Drew Barrymore had a good laugh after her Music and Lyrics costar Hugh Grant slammed her singing ability. .

The Golden Globe-winning actress and talk show maven, 48, shared a video of herself to Instagram on Thursday singing "Way Back to Love," the duet she and Grant sang in their 2007 rom-com.

Days earlier, Wired had posted a video interview with Grant in which he reflecting making the movie.

"Drew Barrymore was in that film with me, and I don't think she'd mind me saying — her singing is just horrendous. I've heard dogs bark better than she sings," the 62-year-old English actor said, noting that she "sounded way better than me" in the final product "because she's got heart and voice and rock 'n' roll."

In her video retort, The Drew Barrymore Show host playfully didn't prove Grant wrong, belting out the tune off-key but with passion. "Oh Hugh...bert. Hubert," she said afterwards. "That's for you."

"My Response to Hugh Grant," the video was titled. "#SingForHughGrant" she added in caption, asking Grant to "join" her in singing next time.

Barrymore's video came days after Grant went viral for his awkward interview with Ashley Graham on the 2023 Oscars red carpet.

The actor, who had attended the Oscars to present alongside Four Weddings and a Funeral costar Andie MacDowell, appeared dismissive of Graham and the Oscars in the interview, writing off the event as "vanity fair. Asked who he was rooting for, he said "no one in particular."

When it came to fluffier questions, like what he was wearing, Grant simply said, "my suit." Questioned about who made it, he told Graham, "I can't remember" before pointing it to his tailor.

Discussing his cameo in the recent Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Grant also provided short responses. "I'm barely in it, I'm in it for like, 3 seconds," he said, adding — when pressed about it by Graham — that he "almost' had fun making it.

The star walked away from the chat raising his eyebrows off camera.

Hugh Grant Has Awkward Chat at Oscars 2023 as He Forgets Designer Name, Says He's 'Barely' in New Film
Ashley Graham and Hugh Grant. ABC

Graham addressed the exchange that night in an interview with CNN at the Vanity Fair afterparty, saying that her mother "always told me to kill 'em with kindness.' She later said she felt "very supported" after the interview went viral.

Grant's presentation at the Oscars went a bit smoother, though he did throw in a racy joke quipping that he had "never" used moisturizer "in my life" and said that he was "basically a scrotum."

RELATED Video: Hugh Grant Says He Dreaded Filming Love Actually's Now-Iconic Dance Scene: 'Excruciating'

During his appearance on The View Thursday, the Love Actually star confessed to the hosts that he had written that joke and was "extremely nervous" about saying it on the Oscars stage.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I think I got away with it," Grant said after Goldberg said the bit was "funny as hell." He then jokingly claimed he and MacDowell were at the awards ceremony to "raise awareness" about the importance of using moisturizer.

"Sigourney Weaver said to me afterwards, 'You don't look like a scrotum,' and she liked the joke," he added. "So that relaxed me. But I was very nervous about it."

Related Articles
Whoopi Goldberg Gives Hugh Grant Moisturizer on The View After His Oscars 'Scrotum' Joke: 'Never Have Too Much'
Whoopi Goldberg Gives Hugh Grant Moisturizer on 'The View' After His Oscars 'Scrotum' Joke: 'Never Have Too Much'
Andie MacDowell and Hugh Grant speaks onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Hugh Grant Makes Off-Color Joke During 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' Reunion with Andie MacDowell at 2023 Oscars
Hugh Grant Has Awkward Chat at Oscars 2023 as He Forgets Designer Name, Says He's 'Barely' in New Film
Hugh Grant Has Awkward Chat at Oscars 2023 as He Forgets Designer Name, Says He's 'Barely' in New Film
SANTA MONICA, CA - DECEMBER 11: Hugh Grant (R) and Anna Elisabet Eberstein attend The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 11, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Who Is Hugh Grant's Wife? All About Anna Eberstein
Ramona Agruma and Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson Shares Kiss with Fiancée Ramona Agruma at Glamorous Oscars Party
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 29: Drew Barrymore attends the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library on September 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Albie Awards)
Drew Barrymore Says Her Therapist Quit After Her Drinking Worsened in 2016
Drew Barrymore Shows Off Her Messy Room In Bedroom Tour: ‘Before and After’
Drew Barrymore Shows Off Her Messy Bedroom in Drastic 'Before and After'
Amy Grant at Live at the Music Center: Concert Celebrating A&M Records Co-founder Jerry Moss held at The Music Center on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Grant Says Her Voice Is Better Than Ever After Throat Surgery to Remove Cyst 
Jonathan Majors and Issa Rae speak onstage during the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California.
Jonathan Majors Wants to Make a Romantic Comedy with Issa Rae Set in New York City: 'Let's Do It'
Adam Sandler
'The Wedding Singer' Turns 25! What Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler Have Said About Reuniting
Nancy Juvonen and host Jimmy Fallon attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Jimmy Fallon's Wife? All About Film Producer Nancy Juvonen
erin napier and drew barrymore
Drew Barrymore Adorably Reacts to Erin Napier Calling the Actress Her 'Hero' and Reveals 'Now We're Friends'
Drew Barrymore Interviews Tyler Posey While Shaving Off his Mustache
Watch Drew Barrymore Shave Off Tyler Posey's Mustache: 'I'm Nervous and Excited'
Drew Barrymore attends the 2021 CFDA Awards at The Seagram Building on November 10, 2021 in New York City
Drew Barrymore's Dating History: From Luke Wilson to Will Kopelman
Card Placeholder Image
Every Time Beyoncé Has Attended the Oscars
Kate Bosworth and Justin Long
Kate Bosworth and Justin Long's Relationship Timeline