Drew Barrymore Shares a Photo of Herself Crying to Reveal the Truth Behind Hollywood Glamour

Drew Barrymore has a message for those going through a rough patch.

On Thursday, Barrymore, 43, shared a photo of herself with a fresh blowout and a perfectly made-up face alongside a photo of herself crying to show to that not even Hollywood glamour can hide all problems.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“What I propose some days are great and beautiful,” Barrymore captioned the shot. “Sure, I can be this with two hours of hair and makeup and amazing photography and lighting. I also feel beautiful after a sweaty workout…”

“But it all takes work!” the actress continued. “Which is good because we can achieve it. What I can’t hide is that some days are difficult and not so pretty,” Barrymore wrote in reference to the shot of her weeping.

“And I realize I am lucky with solvable problems and my gratitude is never ending,” Barrymore continued before encouraging her followers to never give up and to push through challenging times.

“But sometimes life can just get to you and take you down for a minute! But we cry and then pick ourselves up and put one foot in front of the other,” Barrymore added.

Her vulnerable moment prompted a number of fans to flood her comment section, sharing their own personal experiences.

“Thanks for posting this I feel like this sometimes, but I just have to keep going,” a fan wrote.

Drew Barrymore Drew Barrymore/Instagram

“Thank you for being so human. You’ve always been such a great inspiration to me! You radiate so much light and positivity. Such a lovely soul,” another user expressed.

Barrymore’s message comes a little over two years after she announced her split from husband Will Kopelman after four years of marriage.

Following the news of their divorce, Barrymore previously revealed she fell into a dark place — that is until her Netflix series Santa Clarita Diet came along.

Drew Barrymore Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

RELATED: Drew Barrymore Recalls Her Childhood Drug Abuse: Cocaine Is ‘My Worst Nightmare Right Now’

“I had actually stopped acting for several years because I wanted to raise my kids. But then a shift happened in my life and I was separating from their father and it was just a very difficult time.”

“I definitely personally was in a very dark and fearful place and then this script came along and I was like, ‘Yeah I don’t think this is a good time’ and ironically, I think it taught me a valuable life lesson,” she said.

Barrymore and Kopelman have two children together, daughters Frankie, 4 next month, and Olive, 5.