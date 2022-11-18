Drew Barrymore Says She Has 'Tried Everything' in the Bedroom: 'That's Why I'm So Boring Now'

Drew Barrymore has been there, done that.

The actress and talk-show host chatted with Ross Matthews on her podcast Drew's News about the Netflix series How to Build a Sex Room, saying, "I'm a dirty bird … but just in the corners of my mind where I never will tell and it's just for me."

"I can understand certain kinky things," Barrymore, 47, continued. "Listen, I've tried everything. I've done everything — that's why I'm so boring now."

Asked by Ross whether she was ever surprised about being into certain things in the bedroom, the Never Been Kissed actress said, "I don't know if I was into it or not — I just wanted to try everything."

"I think that's fun. And exhausting," joked Matthews.

Personally, Barrymore said she's fine without a sex room. "I'm fine in the bed, mish posish," she said with a laugh, using a slang term for "missionary position."

"Those days are long gone," she said. "You used a key word: exhausting. But back when I was younger, I had all the energy in the world. But now, no."

Barrymore's comments come one month after she opened up in a blog post to provide further context after saying she can go "years" without sex.

The latter remarks were made in September on her daytime talk show while discussing Andrew Garfield being celibate for six months to prepare for his role in 2016's Silence: "I was like, 'What's wrong with me that six months doesn't seem like a very long time?' I was like, 'Yeah, so?' " Barrymore said at the time.

In her October blog post, she wrote, "I'm sure that there was one point in my life where six months might have seemed extreme, but I'm on the other side of that now," explaining that she has "very different feelings about intimacy" as an adult now "than I did growing up."

The Wedding Singer actress went on to say she "searched [her] whole life" to understand the difference between sex and love, and had a revelation about it with her therapist, who told her, "Sex is not love. It is the expression of love."

The mother of two (she and ex-husband Will Kopelman share daughters Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8) also said in her post that she is "just in a completely different place in my life and maybe in the near future I will get into a relationship … but it simply hasn't been my priority."

"So for the record, I do not hate sex! I have just finally come to the epiphany that love and sex are simply not the same thing," Barrymore wrote. "Also, when you grow up and are in a marriage with kids and you think you'll only be with this one person for the rest of your life and then that doesn't happen? It rocked me to my core, to put it lightly."

She went on to reflect on how "lucky" she feels "to have my cup runneth over in the love department" not only with her daughters, but she is including self-love in that equation "for the first time ever in my life."