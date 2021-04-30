Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.



Drew Barrymore Says She's Never Lied About Her Age: 'I Don't Think I Could've Gotten Away with That'

Drew Barrymore is embracing getting older and loving her age.

On Thursday, the 46-year-old star answered fan questions about aging during her "Dear Drew" segment on Entertainment Tonight. After one fan referenced Barrymore's 1999 film Never Been Kissed, the actress revealed that she's never been in a situation where she felt like she needed to lie about her age.

"I don't think I could've gotten away with that," she joked. "I never got to go on a blind date, and I never lied about my age…that is not something I ever got to do."

As it turns out, the actress is perfectly fine with and "proud" of her age. In response to another viewer who asked her if she would go back to another age, the star said, "I wouldn't!"

"I know that's a boring answer, but it's true. I think today is my best day so far," The Drew Barrymore Show host explained. "I am so proud of it because I'm so much calmer, wiser, smarter… and I'm still an idiot, and still have so much to learn."

Later in her chat with ET, Barrymore opened up about staying confident and her struggles with vanity as a child star, saying she knew it was always a "losing battle." But over the years the actress said the reason she's perfectly content with getting older is because she's had so much fun living her life to the fullest.

"We should look inside ourselves rather than looking out to these impossible standards that have made many a woman crazy. I just think the more confident you are, the more beautiful you are, at any age," she said.

Barrymore has every right to confident, juggling many hats as an actress, talk-show host, entrepreneur, memoir author and more. Adding to her impressive resume, the mom of two recently announced that she will be releasing her first cookbook, Rebel Homemaker: Food, Family, Life, this upcoming fall. She collaborated with her "culinary partner in crime" Pilar Valdes, a chef who appears on The Drew Barrymore Show regularly.

Last month, Barrymore opened up to PEOPLE about her love of food, saying she became an "obsessed foodie" as she gained more life experiences in her twenties.

"I started traveling the world, educating myself about food, learning who my favorite chefs were, and trying different restaurants. And that inspired me to then eventually start cooking in my 30s and 40s," she said.

The Scream actress has a whole closet devoted to cookbooks, and even hinted back then that she "might be" working on one of her own alongside her chef friend Valdes.

"Cookbooks are like schoolbooks for me, and I read them front to back," she told PEOPLE. "I love the stories. I love learning a technique."