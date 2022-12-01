Drew Barrymore Says She's Dating Again After 'So Many Years': 'I'm Too Good at Being Alone'

"I started to get a little worried, like I'm too good at being alone," Drew Barrymore told Whoopi Goldberg of dating on the latest episode of her eponymous talk show series

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on December 1, 2022 09:11 PM
Drew Barrymore attends the 2020 Breakthrough Prize Red Carpet at NASA Ames Research Center on November 03, 2019 in Mountain View, California.
Drew Barrymore. Photo: Ian Tuttle/Getty

Drew Barrymore is officially back on the dating scene.

During the latest episode of her The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday, the actress, 47, revealed to guest Whoopi Goldberg that she is dating again after years of taking a break following her divorce from Will Kopelman in 2016.

"The last time you were here, we both were single. You weren't dating. Are you dating now?," Barrymore asked Goldberg, before admitting, "I am."

"Because it had been so many years, I started to get a little worried, like I'm too good at being alone," Barrymore added.

Drew Barrymore. Drew's News/CBS

As the star then asked Goldberg, 67, if she would consider getting back on the dating scene, The View co-host replied, "For good, no," as she shared some advice for Barrymore about dating again.

"Maybe a hit-and-run is a better way to go, for now, until you say to yourself, 'Now I really want someone to just be part of this,' " Goldberg said. "Right now, that may not be what you're looking for, which is probably why you're doing fine."

Barrymore has remained single for the most part, aside from a few "occasional" dates over the past couple of years. The single mom — who shares daughters Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8, with Kopelman, 44 – shared her struggles with dating with Queer Eye's Bobby Berk earlier this year.

"I'm not there yet," she said at the time. "I have two young girls and, like, I don't want to bring people home. ... I think it would take me a very long time to meet someone and get to know them before I could even ever introduce them to my daughters."

However, Barrymore admitted that she has taken steps to reenter the dating scene, detailing last year that she was on a dating app, though she also noted that she was struggling to find someone to connect with.

"It makes me feel like such a loser and then you are like 'it is hard out there,' " she said. "It is hard out there for everybody. It is hard in person. It is hard on dating apps. It is vulnerable, but you keep trying."

She also went on a blind date on The Howard Stern Show in October, and opened up to the audience and to her match Clarke Thorell about what the experience taught her.

"None of the gentlemen, including yourself, have kids," Barrymore said. "I have only dated, in the last few years, men who don't have children. I want it clean, I don't want to engage. I don't think anyone's meeting my kids, I don't know if this is going anywhere. I realized something yesterday, Clarke, which is I might live on planet parent."

But, while the 50 First Dates actress is open to finding love, she doesn't want to walk down the aisle again.

"There's no reason to be [married]," she said. "I would maybe live with someone again, maybe, but I've had kids and there's no way, I will never, ever, ever, get married again."

