Dylan Farrow appeared Monday on The Drew Barrymore Show, as the host said she regretted working with Woody Allen on the 1996 film Everyone Says I Love You

Drew Barrymore Says She Was 'Gaslit' Into Working with Woody Allen in 1996

Drew Barrymore has changed her tune about Woody Allen since working with the controversial filmmaker 25 years ago.

The Golden Globe winner, 46, admitted Monday on The Drew Barrymore Show that she regrets working with the director, while speaking to his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow. "I worked with Woody Allen," she recalled to Dylan. "I did a film with him in 1996 called Everyone Says I Love You and there was no higher career calling card than to work with Woody Allen."

Barrymore starred alongside Allen, Goldie Hawn, Natasha Lyonne, Julia Roberts, Edward Norton and Tim Roth in the 1996 movie. The film was nominated for best motion picture – musical or comedy at the Golden Globes.

"Then I had children," Barrymore continued. "And it changed me because I realized that I was one of the people who was basically gaslit into not looking at a narrative beyond what I was being told."

A rep for Allen did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Dylan's appearance came after the premiere of the four-part docuseries Allen v. Farrow, which is now available to stream on HBO Max. It recounts the sexual abuse allegations she brought against Allen when she was 7 years old, amid his split with her mother Mia Farrow.

"It is just so meaningful because it's easy for me to say, 'Of course you shouldn't work with him he's a jerk, he's a monster,'" Dylan told Barrymore, admitting she was trying not to cry. "But I just find it incredibly brave and incredibly generous that you would say to me that my story and what I went through was important enough to you to reconsider that."

Dylan came forward about the abuse she said she faced 1992, and Allen was cleared of any criminal charges the following year. "I said this thing and it started this nightmare of lawyers and the phone ringing and everything changed," she recounted in the documentary.

"The more I was asked the same question over and over the more I started to wonder, 'What do they want from me?'" Dylan explained. "And feeling like the more I said the same thing that it was the wrong answer."

Although Allen has maintained his innocence over the years, Dylan's accusations have resurfaced amid the #MeToo movement. The public has since held Allen to more scrutiny than ever before.

"It's so preposterous, and yet the smear has remained," Allen said in an interview released on Paramount+ in March. "And they still prefer to cling to if not the notion that I molested Dylan, the possibility that I molested her. Nothing that I ever did with Dylan in my life could be misconstrued as that."

