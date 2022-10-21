Drew Barrymore doesn't mind shedding her clothes when home alone.

The topic came up during the "Drew's News" segment on Thursday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, during which Barrymore, 47, cohost Ross Mathews and former NBA player Dennis Rodman discussed actor Christopher Meloni recently telling PEOPLE he is a "big fan of nudity."

Rodman expressed that he also finds nudity freeing, saying he likes "being an individual that's very open," which led cohost Mathews to make a joke in reference to the 61-year-old Meloni's admission that he enjoys exercising in the nude at his home gym.

"Imagine a jumping jack, if you will," Mathews joked while gesturing with his arms. "Whoever you are, things are, you know."

Barrymore then said, "I have to say, too, if I get a moment alone in my apartment and my kids have gone to their dad's or there's no one around, I'll lock all the doors and I'll walk around naked. It just feels like the most liberating act I can do."

"That's cool. I do it all the time," Rodman said in response. "All the time."

"All right, well guess what everyone: tune in tomorrow — I'll be nude, right here at this desk!" Mathews joked. "You've convinced me, Rodman."

On Sunday, Barrymore provided further context to her recent on-air comment that she can go "years" without sex. In a new blog post, she wrote, "I'm sure that there was one point in my life where six months might have seemed extreme, but I'm on the other side of that now."

In the blog, Barrymore explained she has "very different feelings about intimacy" as an adult now "than I did growing up."

Barrymore went on to say she "searched [her] whole life" to understand the difference between sex and love, and had a revelation about it with her therapist, who told her, "Sex is not love! It is the expression of love."

The mother of two (she and ex-husband Will Kopelman share daughters Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8) also said in her post that she is "just in a completely different place in my life and maybe in the near future I will get into a relationship … but it simply hasn't been my priority."

For Barrymore, "a relationship with a man has not been top of mind for me for a very long time," she wrote. Instead, she explained, she "needed to stay very celibate and honoring and in some sort of state of [mourning] of the loss of a nuclear family that I swore I would have for my daughters and to find grace and acceptance and what our new normal of a blended family would be."