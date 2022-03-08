Drew Barrymore Says She Still Dreams of Her Exes: 'Only Place I'm Getting Action These Days'

Drew Barrymore admitted she sometimes has "the hottest dream" about an ex that makes her feel "alive"

Drew Barrymore is still in touch with her exes — in her dreams, that is.

The actress, 47, admitted she sometimes dreams about her former flames on Monday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. During a conversation with her costar, Ross Mathews, Barrymore dished about some of her steamy dreams.

After Mathews asked her if she's "ever had a dream of an ex that made you go 'Oooh?,' " Barrymore replied, "I think that's the only place I'm getting action these days, Ross."

She continued, "every six months I'll have the hottest dream and I'll be like, 'Oh my God.' And I'm like, 'Oh, I am libidinous and alive.' "

When Mathews paused to ask her what libidinous means, Barrymore explained, "libidinous — like I have a libido, like I'm alive and I have a pulse."

Mathews joked, "I just love that in your dreams one of your exes was all up in your libidinous."

After the two shared a laugh, Barrymore concluded, "Dreams, they're a safe space to work a lot of things out."

Barrymore is not currently publicly dating anyone. The talk show host was most recently in a relationship with now ex-husband Will Kopelman, whom she got divorced from in 2016. The two share daughters Olive, 9, and Frankie, 7.

She was previously married to Jeremy Thomas from 1994 to 1995 and Tom Green from 2001 to 2002.

Barrymore opened up about one of her famous exes on an earlier episode of her titular talk show. While chatting with guest Kate Hudson, Barrymore revealed she had been in an open relationship with Luke Wilson years prior.

"When we first met, we were young and wild," Barrymore told Hudson, 42, on a January episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

Hudson replied, "I think it was at a bar/restaurant … Chez Jay's in Santa Monica, with Luke [Wilson]."