Drew Barrymore Says She Has No Plans to Return to Acting: ‘I Don't Want to Be On a Film Set Right Now’

Drew Barrymore doesn't have plans to appear on the big screen again.

The Charlie's Angels star, 46, made an appearance on SiriusXM's Radio Andy on Wednesday and admitted she's done with acting for now.

"If I'm being honest, the answer is no," Barrymore said when asked about making a comeback. "I don't want to be on a film set right now, but that could change when my kids are older."

The mom-of-two shares two kids – Olive, 8, and Frankie, 6 – with her ex-husband Will Kopelman.

"I stopped doing these when my kids were born, because I've done it since I was in diapers at 11 months old when I started," she explained.

Barrymore added, "And it was a no brainer to me to put making movies on a back burner so that I could be present and raise my kids myself. I didn't want to be on a film set asking the nanny how the kids were. I was like, that is not my journey."

"And so when you step away from it, it's a lot less scary," she said. "And you know, I've started brands. I was able to write a book."

Barrymore didn't say goodbye to acting for good once her kids were born, however — she starred on Netflix's Santa Clarita Diet for three seasons from 2017 to 2019.

The Drew Barrymore Show host revealed she took the part because she was "so knee deep into mothering" her kids that she needed to remember "I'm an individual with a skill set."

"And it was just perfect and it was comedy and it was delicious and it was fun and it was irreverent and I couldn't have loved it more. And it really saved me," she declared. "I had gained a lot of weight. I had lost my way. I was going through a really difficult divorce in that it just was the worst thing and everything I didn't want to happen. And that's what made it difficult."