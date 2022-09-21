Drew Barrymore Says She Could Go 'Years' Without Having Sex: 'What's Wrong with Me?'

"What's wrong with me that six months doesn't seem like a very long time?" she said about Andrew Garfield saying he was celibate for half a year to prepare for a role

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Published on September 21, 2022 11:34 AM

Drew Barrymore is perfectly fine with abstinence.

The actress, 47, said on the "Drew's News" segment of her eponymous daytime talk show on Tuesday that she can go "years" without sex. The topic came up while discussing Andrew Garfield being celibate for six months to prepare for his role in 2016's Silence.

"Well, I get abstaining from sex — I did that my entire 20s," joked Ross Matthews, 42, during the episode, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Barrymore added, "I was like, 'What's wrong with me that six months doesn't seem like a very long time?' I was like, 'Yeah, so?' "

"I mean, we buried the lede there. That's the headline: 'Drew can go six months, no big deal,' " said Ross, as Barrymore then said, "Oh, years."

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Drew Barrymore attends the 49th Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Convention Center on June 24, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Amy Sussman/Getty

On The Drew Barrymore Show back in March, the host told Mathews that she sometimes dreams about her exes. When Mathews asked her if she's "ever had a dream of an ex that made you go 'Oooh?' " Barrymore replied, "I think that's the only place I'm getting action these days, Ross."

She continued, "Every six months I'll have the hottest dream and I'll be like, 'Oh my God.' And I'm like, 'Oh, I am libidinous and alive.' "

When Mathews paused to ask what libidinous means, Barrymore explained, "Libidinous — like I have a libido. Like I'm alive and I have a pulse."

Mathews joked, "I just love that in your dreams one of your exes was all up in your libidinous." After the two shared a laugh, Barrymore concluded, "Dreams, they're a safe space to work a lot of things out."

