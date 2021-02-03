Drew Barrymore Says Interview with Ex Tom Green Was Unscripted: 'There Were No Questions Prepared'

Drew Barrymore's interview with her ex-husband, comedian Tom Green, last year was completely authentic.

During an in-person interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, the 45-year-old actress said that her emotional reunion with Green, 49, on The Drew Barrymore Show in September was not scripted.

"There were no questions prepared for that," Barrymore told host Jimmy Fallon. "I had an offline conversation with him because we didn't want it to be some bougie Hollywood moment, like, 'Let's reconnect in front of the cameras.' "

Green appeared on Barrymore's talk show in September for a widely-celebrated interview, during which the exes — who had not spoken in 15 years — reflected on their relationship (They were married from 2001 to 2002).

"The thing I love about Tom is he is one of the first people to put a camera on his life, when it was a giant, fat camcorder and there were no easy phones available," Barrymore told Fallon. "His stuff was on VHS, I remember watching his VHS tapes. It's what gave me the idea, because I just said, 'Gosh, would you just want to reconnect? It's been a long time and I would just love to honor what you did. You broke down all these doors, you were a pioneer. And I would love to talk about it and have it be an excuse for us to say hello. ' "

"That's the tone, I sent him a video and then he sent me one back," the 50 First Dates star said of Green. "And immediately, he made me laugh and that's my kryptonite, laughter."

Barrymore also said that her interview with Green inspired many people to share with her that they hoped to have a similar reconciliation.

"It was nice to hear from some people saying like, 'I'd like to have with someone from my past,' " she said. "Whether it was a specific person, a lot of people were talking about how they'd like to have that type of exchange from someone who they had a significant chapter in their life with."

During the exes' emotional reunion last year, Barrymore recalled a moment during her relationship with Green that left a significant impact on her.

"I've had two nights of great sleep in my life before my daughters were born. I don't know why but sleep has been a weird thing for me," she said, adding with emotion, "I remember this night just being so content. I was at your parents' lake house, and I remember hearing all their voices upstairs. I was by myself and going to sleep and I was like, 'Yeah, this is what safety and contentedness feels like before you're going to sleep.' I love your parents, and I really love you and I celebrate you."

The Golden Globe winner acknowledged how much time had passed since she'd been with Green as she continued to share kind words about her ex.

"When you say it's 20 years, sometimes it's the blink of an eye and sometimes you're like, 'Oh my God, we've lived so much in these last 20 years.' You've had a whole life and I've had a whole life and it's just really nice to come together and check-in and talk about it," Barrymore said. "I think the world of you. I celebrate you and I always have and I always will."