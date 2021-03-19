"And what's really cute, is they call them mom movies," the actress said of her kids Olive, 8, and Frankie, 6

Drew Barrymore Reveals Which of Her Movies Her Daughters Enjoy Watching: 'It's Really Sweet'

Drew Barrymore's daughters love seeing their mom on the big screen!

On Thursday, the famous mom revealed the two films she's starred in that her daughters — Olive, 8, and Frankie, 6 — love to watch during her Dear Drew segment for Entertainment Tonight.

"Dear Drew, which of your movies is your kids' favorite?" ET's Nischelle Turner asked Barrymore, 46.

"Ever After. And they do like 50 First Dates as well," Barrymore answered.

She added that her girls have a sweet name for her movies.

Ever After - 1998 Image zoom Drew Barrymore in Ever After | Credit: 20th Century Fox/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

"And what's really cute, is they call them mom movies," she said. They'll say, 'That's a mom movie,' or 'Can we watch a mom movie?' And it's really sweet."

Barrymore previously discussed her kids' opinions on her filmography, revealing to Hugh Grant in a conversation for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation that Olive and Frankie haven't connected with many of her roles at this point in their lives.

When Grant, 60, asked if they enjoyed the film in which he and Barrymore had costarred, Music and Lyrics, she had some disappointing news.

"You know, I don't think they've seen it, crazy enough," she said.

Drew Barrymore with daughters Image zoom Credit: Drew Barrymore/Instagram

Grant shook his head in disbelief, adding, "That is insane."

"I make mine watch my films every night. If they don't watch my films, they don't get fed," he joked, making Barrymore laugh.

The Santa Clarita Diet star added that she isn't too worried about their lack of interest just yet.