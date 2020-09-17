"I just don’t have the bandwidth, I don’t know if I’m willing to open [up]. I just can’t fit it in," Drew Barrymore said of her dating life on her talk show on Wednesday

Drew Barrymore Reveals She's Been 'Swearing Off Men' for the Last 5 Years

Drew Barrymore has put her dating life on the back burner.

While speaking to her guest Jane Fonda on Wednesday, the host of The Drew Barrymore Show revealed she was taking a different approach to her love life.

"Recently you said that you were swearing off men," Barrymore, 45, said. "Can I please talk to you about this? ‘Cause I think I’m there and have been there for the last five years. What’s happening?"

Fonda, 82, told Barrymore, "You’re so young! You’re too young to swear off anything. You have to stay open to anything, Drew. I’m too old, so it’s very easy to swear off getting undressed, even in candlelight."

Barrymore explained she was "not closed for business."

"But I have been exactly in that mentality for the last five years, thinking I just don’t have the bandwidth, I don’t know if I’m willing to open [up]," she said. "I just can’t fit it in."

Fonda encouragingly told Barrymore, "Well, you can squeeze a little affair or two in there. I’m all for it."

Barrymore married Will Kopelman in 2012 and the two divorced in 2016. They co-parent their daughters Olive, 7, and Frankie, 6.

The Flower Beauty creator told PEOPLE earlier this month she’s “a hopeless romantic,” but that she would never marry again.

"Everybody on this planet needs love in some form," she said. "And we are constantly contending with relationships. Love and those relationships may look differently for people. But it’s there at its core. So, I can’t help but want to explore and examine that."

Barrymore admitted she’s dabbled in online dating, saying, "I’ve tried it."

"I went on a couple of dates," the mom of two revealed. "A lot of people totally ghosted me. And one time, I was waiting to go on a date, and at the time we were supposed to meet just wrote, 'Yeah, I can’t.' "

Barrymore wasn’t too hung up about it, adding, "I’d rather hang out with my friends."

One thing the 50 First Dates star does know is that she will "never, never, never … get married again."

"And I also believe people should not say the word 'never,' and I will never, with a capital N-E-V-E-R, never get married," she said. "It’s like I have two options: Cut it — this has not worked — or be Elizabeth Taylor. And I have too many more to go."

"I never want to be entwined with someone like that again ever," she added. "You break up, and you move on. You get divorced, and it’s just so different. I love that we are trying to hold on to an institution that [started] when the closest person to you for companionship was a three-day horse ride away and your life span was 30 years."

That's not to say she doesn't remain open to the idea of another relationship.

"It doesn’t mean that maybe I wouldn’t like to meet someone, especially when my kids go off to college," she says. "Or a year from now, I could be totally in love. I’m open to it; I’m not seeking it. My cup runneth over. I have so much love in my life."