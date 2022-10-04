Drew Barrymore Reveals Her Dating App Profile Photo: 'I Would Swipe Right'

Drew Barrymore is using a simple bathroom selfie as her profile photo on an unspecified dating app

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 4, 2022 02:22 PM
Drew Barrymore Reveals Her Dating App Profile Photo
Photo: The Drew Barrymore Show/Twitter

Drew Barrymore is getting back out there.

During Monday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 47-year-old host asked her CBS colleagues and guests from CBS Mornings Gayle King, Nate Burleson and Tony Dokoupil for feedback on the photo she's chosen for her dating app profile.

"I was excited to ask you guys because, you know, you're both straight men and I don't have a lot of those in my life," Barrymore told Burleson and Dokoupil, both 41.

"I am gay adjacent 24/7," Barrymore quipped, prompting her co-host Ross Mathews to joke that he is "the masculinity that surrounds her on a daily basis," which earned laughter and applause from the show's studio audience.

"And it's so nice to hear another woman's perspective on this," Barrymore told 67-year-old King. "Can I show you guys the picture I have on my dating app?"

Barrymore's revelation that she is using a dating app drew surprised reactions from the audience and King, which prompted Barrymore to say she wants King herself to give online dating a try, too.

"You know I have a dating app, Gayle," she said before sharing the photo. "You've been here at this desk before, and I'm trying to get you on it!"

Barrymore then unveiled the photo, a simple selfie showing the actress in her bathroom, which prompted a smattering of "awws" and applause from her audience.

Drew Barrymore Reveals Her Dating App Profile Photo
The Drew Barrymore Show/Twitter

"That's not a bad picture," King said, while both Burleson and Dokoupil appeared highly complimentary of the photo's quality.

"Look, I'm an unfrozen caveman when it comes to dating, I don't understand modern dating, I've been married for a million years," Dokoupil said. "But if I saw that picture I would 100 percent [swipe] whatever the direction is."

"I would swipe right!!" Burleson added. "I'm thunder swiping right."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Barrymore appeared excited about the compliment, yelling "Oh, yay!" before thanking the pair for their feedback.

"That means so much to me!" she said.

Though Barrymore, who shares two daughters, 10-year-old Olive and 8-year-old Frankie, with ex-husband Will Kopelman, did not specify which dating app she's using, she recently dished that she can go "years" without sex during the Sept. 20 episode of her daytime talk show.

The topic came up while Barrymore and Mathews discussed Andrew Garfield being celibate for six months to prepare for his role in the 2016 film Silence.

"Well, I get abstaining from sex — I did that my entire 20s," joked Mathews during the episode, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Barrymore added, "I was like, 'What's wrong with me that six months doesn't seem like a very long time?' I was like, 'Yeah, so?' "

Albie Awards hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice held at The New York Public Library on September 29, 2022 in New York City.
Getty

"I mean, we buried the lede there. That's the headline: 'Drew can go six months, no big deal,' " said Ross, as Barrymore then said, "Oh, years."

On The Drew Barrymore Show back in March, the host told Mathews that she sometimes dreams about her exes. When Mathews asked her if she's "ever had a dream of an ex that made you go 'Oooh?' " Barrymore replied, "I think that's the only place I'm getting action these days, Ross."

She continued, "Every six months I'll have the hottest dream and I'll be like, 'Oh my God.' And I'm like, 'Oh, I am libidinous and alive.' "

When Mathews paused to ask what libidinous means, Barrymore explained, "Libidinous — like I have a libido. Like I'm alive and I have a pulse."

Related Articles
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Drew Barrymore attends the 49th Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Convention Center on June 24, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Drew Barrymore Says She Could Go 'Years' Without Having Sex: 'What's Wrong with Me?'
drew barrymore
Drew Barrymore Says She Would Do a 'Charlie's Angels 3' 'in a Heartbeat': 'I Will Always Say Yes'
Drew Barrymore with daughters
Drew Barrymore's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Drew Barrymore and Justin Long. Photo Credit: The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean
Drew Barrymore Cries with Justin Long While Recalling 'Chaos' of Their 'Hedonistic' Relationship
drew barrymore, joey king
Drew Barrymore Reveals She Wants Joey King to Play Her in a Biopic
Gayle King attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual Most Powerful People in Media issue celebration at The Pool, in New York The Hollywood Reporter's Most Powerful People in Media 2022, New York, United States
Gayle King Recalls Embarrassing on-Air Gaffe She Made as a 'Baby Reporter': 'I Was Mortified'
Vladimir Duthiers
CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers and Wife Marian Wang Are Expecting Their First Baby
Colin Jost and Bobby Flay Compete Against Each Other
Bobby Flay Jokes Colin Jost 'Married Up' with Wife Scarlett Johansson on New 'Beat Bobby Flay'
drew barrymore, gayle king
Drew Barrymore Tells Gayle King She Should Look for Love on Dating Apps: 'I Dip in and Out'
Photo of Hillary in the dress pulled rom IG: https://www.instagram.com/p/B8jdi59pwyS/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=85996a08-4e68-4d0b-9462-854f5cf8f8dc
Hillary Clinton Reveals the Story Behind Her Off-the-Rack Wedding Dress from Dillard's
Drew Still Dreams About Her Exes But Doesn't Want Them Back!
Drew Barrymore Says She Still Dreams of Her Exes: 'Only Place I'm Getting Action These Days'
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19106 -- Pictured: (l-r) Shep Rose, Craig Conover -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Craig Conover Blasts Shep Rose for Being on Dating App While in Relationship with Taylor Ann Green
charlize theron; khloe kardashian
Stars Who Have Used Dating Apps and What They Had to Say About Them
Ava, Deacon, Tennessee
Reese Witherspoon's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Drew Barrymore opens up about fears, excitement over returning to dating as single mom
Drew Barrymore Isn't Sure How to Date with Kids after Six Years Single: 'I'm Not There Yet'
The Drew Barrymore Show At The Empire State Building
Drew Barrymore Feels Like 'Loser' When 'No One' Matches with Her On Dating Apps