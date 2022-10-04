Drew Barrymore Reveals Her Dating App Profile Photo: 'I Would Swipe Right'

Drew Barrymore is getting back out there.

During Monday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 47-year-old host asked her CBS colleagues and guests from CBS Mornings Gayle King, Nate Burleson and Tony Dokoupil for feedback on the photo she's chosen for her dating app profile.

"I was excited to ask you guys because, you know, you're both straight men and I don't have a lot of those in my life," Barrymore told Burleson and Dokoupil, both 41.

"I am gay adjacent 24/7," Barrymore quipped, prompting her co-host Ross Mathews to joke that he is "the masculinity that surrounds her on a daily basis," which earned laughter and applause from the show's studio audience.

"And it's so nice to hear another woman's perspective on this," Barrymore told 67-year-old King. "Can I show you guys the picture I have on my dating app?"

Barrymore's revelation that she is using a dating app drew surprised reactions from the audience and King, which prompted Barrymore to say she wants King herself to give online dating a try, too.

"You know I have a dating app, Gayle," she said before sharing the photo. "You've been here at this desk before, and I'm trying to get you on it!"

Barrymore then unveiled the photo, a simple selfie showing the actress in her bathroom, which prompted a smattering of "awws" and applause from her audience.

"That's not a bad picture," King said, while both Burleson and Dokoupil appeared highly complimentary of the photo's quality.

"Look, I'm an unfrozen caveman when it comes to dating, I don't understand modern dating, I've been married for a million years," Dokoupil said. "But if I saw that picture I would 100 percent [swipe] whatever the direction is."

"I would swipe right!!" Burleson added. "I'm thunder swiping right."

Barrymore appeared excited about the compliment, yelling "Oh, yay!" before thanking the pair for their feedback.

"That means so much to me!" she said.

Though Barrymore, who shares two daughters, 10-year-old Olive and 8-year-old Frankie, with ex-husband Will Kopelman, did not specify which dating app she's using, she recently dished that she can go "years" without sex during the Sept. 20 episode of her daytime talk show.

The topic came up while Barrymore and Mathews discussed Andrew Garfield being celibate for six months to prepare for his role in the 2016 film Silence.

"Well, I get abstaining from sex — I did that my entire 20s," joked Mathews during the episode, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Barrymore added, "I was like, 'What's wrong with me that six months doesn't seem like a very long time?' I was like, 'Yeah, so?' "

"I mean, we buried the lede there. That's the headline: 'Drew can go six months, no big deal,' " said Ross, as Barrymore then said, "Oh, years."

On The Drew Barrymore Show back in March, the host told Mathews that she sometimes dreams about her exes. When Mathews asked her if she's "ever had a dream of an ex that made you go 'Oooh?' " Barrymore replied, "I think that's the only place I'm getting action these days, Ross."

She continued, "Every six months I'll have the hottest dream and I'll be like, 'Oh my God.' And I'm like, 'Oh, I am libidinous and alive.' "

When Mathews paused to ask what libidinous means, Barrymore explained, "Libidinous — like I have a libido. Like I'm alive and I have a pulse."