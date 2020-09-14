Drew Barrymore Reunites with Charlie's Angels Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu: 'We Go Through Real Stuff'

Drew Barrymore kicked off her new talk show with best pals Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu

The Angels are back!

Drew Barrymore kicked off her new talk show by bringing on her Charlie's Angels costars Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu as her first guests on The Drew Barrymore Show. While the trio starred together in the iconic 2000 action movie, they're also close friends in real life.

"I couldn’t begin this journey without two women who have been a part of my heart for over 20 years. We are friends, we are fellow angels. Please welcome my partners in crime and life Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz," Barrymore, 45, said at the beginning of the show.

The three then walked onstage and sat in socially-distanced chairs. (Barrymore began filming her show during the COVID-19 pandemic.)

"The thing that I love about our friendship is that we have been there in all the big and important moments, we’ve also been there in the small moments and the casual moments and the reason we are such good friends is because it’s real and we go through real stuff with each other. It’s not a Hollywood fairytale," Barrymore said about their bond.

Barrymore had a surprise for viewers — as it turns out the three weren't actually together like it seemed.

"I love being together, although are we really together? Are we all together in this room?" Barrymore said later. "For all of us watching can you guess which one of us isn’t really here?"

"I’m the one in Los Angeles," Diaz, 48, revealed after she disappeared and came back. Barrymore and Liu were together in-studio in New York City.

"You’ve got to try this it’s so incredible. The ether, the little particles going out into space and coming back re-massing into this beautiful space. You guys, it’s crazy, you should try it, it tingles!" Diaz joked of being virtually added into the reunion.

The trio last reunited back in May 2019, when Liu, 51, was joined by Diaz and Barrymore at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles, where she received one of the iconic stars.

Liu took a moment to thank the two fellow Charlie's Angels stars for coming out to support her, pointing out that it serves as a de facto reunion for the 2000 movie.