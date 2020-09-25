Drew Barrymore and Ex-Husband Tom Green Reunite After Not Speaking for 15 Years Since 2002 Split

"I celebrate you and I always have and I always will," the actress told her ex when he appeared on her talk show on Friday

Drew Barrymore reunited with an old love.

The actress invited her ex-husband, comedian Tom Green, to The Drew Barrymore Show on Friday and she grew emotional over their reunion after not speaking for 15 years.

"I have always been attracted to visionaries, comedians and people who make me laugh," Barrymore, 45, said while introducing Green, 49. "I was so attracted to our next guest I even married him!"

Green sweetly told Barrymore his parents, Dick and Mary Jane, "say hello," adding, "They're happy for you. We love watching you do amazing things."

The duo, who starred together in Barrymore's 2000 film Charlie's Angels, tied the knot in 2001 and split a year later. Their reunion caused Barrymore to recall a moment during their relationship that left a significant impact on her.

"I’ve had two nights of great sleep in my life before my daughters were born. I don’t know why but sleep has been a weird thing for me," she said, adding with emotion, "I remember this night just being so content. I was at your parents' lake house, and I remember hearing all their voices upstairs. I was by myself and going to sleep and I was like, 'Yeah, this is what safety and contentedness feels like before you’re going to sleep.' I love your parents, and I really love you and I celebrate you."

The Golden Globe winner couldn't believe how much time has passed since she'd been with Green — and she continued to share kind words about her ex.

"When you say it's 20 years, sometimes it’s the blink of an eye and sometimes you’re like, Oh my God, we’ve lived so much in these last 20 years. You’ve had a whole life and I’ve had a whole life and it’s just really nice to come together and check-in and talk about it," Barrymore said. "I think the world of you. I celebrate you and I always have and I always will."

At the time of their split, Green told PEOPLE in a statement, “Drew is a wonderful woman. I love her very much. I wish our marriage could have worked out. I wish her much happiness.”

Barrymore was previously married to musician Jeremy Thomas and, later, Will Kopelman. She and Kopelman share two daughters: Olive, 7, and Frankie, 6.