Drew Barrymore Reunites with 'Ever After' Costars Melanie Lynskey and Megan Dodds 25 Years Later

The costars from 1998's Ever After: A Cinderella Story reunite on Tuesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on March 27, 2023 05:53 PM
Drew Barrymore Ever After Reunion
Photo: Ashley Bean/The Drew Barrymore Show

Drew Barrymore is celebrating her fairy-tale roots.

In a preview of Tuesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the daytime host reunites — in costume — with her Ever After costars Melanie Lynskey and Megan Dodds 25 years after the film, a reimagining of Cinderella, debuted in 1998.

"It gets me emotional every time I hear that song," Barrymore, 48, says as a piece of the film's score plays during the "very special episode."

"You know what it's not even a show. We're just here in a time machine back 25 years ago because it's the 25th anniversary of Ever After," she adds. "I literally can't even believe that I get to be here with my sisters — my stepsisters — Melanie Lynskey and Megan Dodds."

Barrymore then wiggles into her chair while wearing large angel wings for her costume, asking Lynskey, 45, and Dodds, 53, about being roommates during the production of the fantasy romance film.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In addition to Barrymore, Lynskey and Dodds, the film also starred Anjelica Huston, Dougray Scott, Toby Jones, Timothy West, Judy Parfitt and Patrick Godfrey.

Earlier this year, Barrymore told Entertainment Tonight about how Ever After was an example of empowering storytelling that impacted her personally.

Drew Barrymore Ever After - 1998 Director: Andy Tennant 20th Century Fox USA Scene Still Drama Ever After - A Cinderella Story
20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

"I know creative things have [changed my life] for me in my life, not only when I was a kid but when I was in my early 20s," she said. "I did Ever After. I was like, 'I don't think I would be the same person without giving a spin on what we think a princess is supposed to be.' "

Barrymore said Ever After "changed the way I saw the world" after she filmed the movie.

Drew Barrymore Ever After Reunion
Ashley Bean/The Drew Barrymore Show

"I was in my early 20s and then I was trying to start a company and wanted to tell stories and make films and that particular messaging that you can rescue yourself and you don't have to wait to be rescued is definitely the thing that set me up best in my life," Barrymore said. "I don't know who I would be honestly without it. It changed the way I saw the world."

Ever After: A Cinderella Story is currently streaming on Disney+.

Related Articles
Melanie Lynskey's Drew Barrymore Impression
Watch Melanie Lynskey Do a Flawless Drew Barrymore Impression While Sharing 'Ever After' Memory
EVER AFTER, Drew Barrymore, 1998.
Drew Barrymore Says Her Cinderella Movie 'Ever After' 'Changed the Way I Saw the World'
jennifer aniston, adam sandler, drew barrymore
Jennifer Aniston Wants to Do Movie with Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore: 'Put an End to This Competition'
Drew Barrymore Says Her Relationship with Adam Sandler Is 'Based in Love, Admiration and Humor
Drew Barrymore Says Her Relationship with Adam Sandler Is 'Based in Love, Admiration and Humor'
Sweet Home Alabama
'Sweet Home Alabama' Cast: Where Are They Now?
Lucy Liu Took ‘Beautiful’ Nude Portraits of Drew Barrymore in Charlie’s Angels Dressing Room
Lucy Liu Took 'Beautiful' Nude Portraits of Drew Barrymore in 'Charlie's Angels' Dressing Room
See Brandy Back as Cinderella Alongside Paolo Montalban’s Prince Charming on Set of Descendants Movie
See Brandy Back as Cinderella Alongside Paolo Montalban's Prince Charming on Set of 'Descendants' Movie
N'Sync rollout 3/27
*NSYNC Remembers U.S. Debut Album 25 Years Later: 'A True Homecoming'
SMASH -- Season 1 -- Pictured: (l-r) Katharine McPhee as Karen Cartwright as Marilyn Monroe, Megan Hilty as Ivy Lynn as Marilyn Monroe
'Smash' Musical Heads to Broadway for 2024-25 Season
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston poses at the Photocall Of Netflix's "Murder Mystery" at Ritz Carlton Marina Del Rey on June 11, 2019
Jennifer Aniston Says Adam Sandler Teases Her About Who She Dates: 'What Are You Doing?'
Drew Barrymore, Hugh Grant
Drew Barrymore Defends 'Grumpy' Hugh Grant After Awkward Ashley Graham Interview at Oscars
Drew Barrymore; Hugh Grant
Drew Barrymore Responds to Former Costar Hugh Grant After He Calls Her a 'Horrendous' Singer
drew barrymore first oscars
Drew Barrymore Talks Childhood Oscars Look She Got 'Off The Rack' After Making Little Money on 'E.T.'
SWEET HOME ALABAMA, from left: Reese Witherspoon, Fred Ward, 2002. ph: © Buena Vista Pictures
Reese Witherspoon Reveals She Still Has Wedding Dress from 'Sweet Home Alabama'
Drew Barrymore Shows Off Her Messy Room In Bedroom Tour: ‘Before and After’
Drew Barrymore Shows Off Her Messy Bedroom in Drastic 'Before and After'
Bernadette Peters' Life in Pictures
Where Is the Cast of Rodgers & Hammerstein's 'Cinderella' Now?