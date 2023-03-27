Drew Barrymore Reunites with 'Ever After' Costars Melanie Lynskey and Megan Dodds 25 Years Later

Drew Barrymore is celebrating her fairy-tale roots.

In a preview of Tuesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the daytime host reunites — in costume — with her Ever After costars Melanie Lynskey and Megan Dodds 25 years after the film, a reimagining of Cinderella, debuted in 1998.

"It gets me emotional every time I hear that song," Barrymore, 48, says as a piece of the film's score plays during the "very special episode."

"You know what it's not even a show. We're just here in a time machine back 25 years ago because it's the 25th anniversary of Ever After," she adds. "I literally can't even believe that I get to be here with my sisters — my stepsisters — Melanie Lynskey and Megan Dodds."

Barrymore then wiggles into her chair while wearing large angel wings for her costume, asking Lynskey, 45, and Dodds, 53, about being roommates during the production of the fantasy romance film.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In addition to Barrymore, Lynskey and Dodds, the film also starred Anjelica Huston, Dougray Scott, Toby Jones, Timothy West, Judy Parfitt and Patrick Godfrey.

Earlier this year, Barrymore told Entertainment Tonight about how Ever After was an example of empowering storytelling that impacted her personally.

20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

"I know creative things have [changed my life] for me in my life, not only when I was a kid but when I was in my early 20s," she said. "I did Ever After. I was like, 'I don't think I would be the same person without giving a spin on what we think a princess is supposed to be.' "

Barrymore said Ever After "changed the way I saw the world" after she filmed the movie.

Ashley Bean/The Drew Barrymore Show

"I was in my early 20s and then I was trying to start a company and wanted to tell stories and make films and that particular messaging that you can rescue yourself and you don't have to wait to be rescued is definitely the thing that set me up best in my life," Barrymore said. "I don't know who I would be honestly without it. It changed the way I saw the world."

Ever After: A Cinderella Story is currently streaming on Disney+.