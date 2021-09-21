Drew Barrymore Reenacts When Harry Met Sally Diner Orgasm Scene in New Sketch

The actress kicked off Season 2 of The Drew Barrymore Show with a trailer recreating scenes from classic rom-coms

Drew Barrymore is celebrating Season 2 of The Drew Barrymore Show by paying homage to New York City's iconic romantic comedies.

On Tuesday, the 46-year-old actress shared a trailer for her talk show on Instagram, calling it "Our love letter to New York via movies we love," as she recreated scenes from films like Working Girl, Sex and the City 3 and Sleepless in Seattle.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the sketch, Barrymore also hilariously performed her version of Meg Ryan's famous fake orgasm scene from When Harry Met Sally alongside her show's crew members.

Ryan played Sally Albright in the 1998 movie while Billy Crystal played Harry Burns — two friends who end up falling in love. At one point, Crystal's character says he doesn't believe any of the women he's slept with have ever faked an orgasm and Sally proves him wrong by staging a very convincing orgasm in the middle of a deli.

When Harry Met Sally Credit: Columbia

Following Barrymore's video, fans flooded the comments with laughing emojis and raved over her spot-on trailer.

"Those costumes were DEAD ON perfect!❤️," one Instagram user wrote. Another person said, "This is so cool!! You and your team nailed it Drew!! 😂❤️."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Drew Barrymore Show returned for season 2 last week and airs weekdays on CBS.

drew barrymore

Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of her talk show's inaugural season last year, Barrymore said that she was most excited "to be in a job where I don't have to play a character. I just get to be myself."

"But I still have to prove myself. And I love that," she added. "If we come at this as students, I think that's kind of the right tone for me, because I tend to also shy away from soapboxes or know-it-alls. I know everything is a work in progress, for me at least."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

The actress also shared that she was looking forward to connecting with her audience in a new light.