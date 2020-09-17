Drew Barrymore and Keanu Reeve first met when she was 11 on the 1986 set of Babes in Toyland

Drew Barrymore Recalls How Keanu Reeves Took Her on a Motorcycle Ride for Her 16th Birthday

Drew Barrymore has Keanu Reeves to thank for one of the most unforgettable birthdays of her life.

In an episode of Drew's Movie Nite, the lead-up show to her brand new talk show The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress chatted with the voices of the latest SpongeBob movie about the one thing she has in common with it — Keanu Reeves.

Reeves appears in the upcoming movie, which made Barrymore, 45, recall the time the actor, 56, whisked her away for a motorcycle ride during her 16th birthday

"He showed up at my 16th birthday party and took me on a motorcycle ride I will never forget. We just blasted through the streets. It was at night and the streets were empty, and it was one of those moments where I’ll never forget it," Barrymore said.

The two had previously starred together in 1986's Babes in Toyland when Barrymore was just 11 years old and they kept in contact after.

Image zoom Michael Loccisano/Getty; Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run features the voices of Tom Kenny as SpongeBob Squarepants and Bill Fagerbakke as Patrick Star. The film follows the lovable characters as they go on an adventure when SpongeBob's snail Gary is kidnapped.

Luckily, their travels take them to Sage, a rolling ball of sage with Reeves’ face floating in the middle.

“Hello, call me Sage. I’m made out of sage and I am a Sage, so it works out pretty well,” Reeves said in the movie's trailer.

Kenny recently opened up to PEOPLE about what it means to play such a beloved character, and admitted he doesn’t mind when fans ask him to do the voice in person.

“I can honestly say I don’t get sick of it! Not once in 20 years!” he said. “I love the character, and after two decades of frying impressionable young minds, SpongeBob has been very impactful in folks’ lives. It’s always fun for the cast to watch people’s reactions when we do the voices “live“, or when we insert a fan’s name into a famous line from the show.”