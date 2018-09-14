Drew Barrymore Recalls Her Childhood Drug Abuse: Cocaine Is 'My Worst Nightmare Right Now'

Drew Barrymore isn’t craving a taste of her old lifestyle.

The Santa Clarita Diet actress, 43, opened up about her childhood drug abuse during an interview on Netflix’s Norm Macdonald Has a Show which began streaming Friday.

Barrymore, who has been candid in the past about her addiction which began when she was 12, was asked by host Norm Macdonald if she missed cocaine.

“No. Oh, God. It’s been a very long time, but no,” Barrymore said. “Nothing would make me have a panic attack and seem like a bigger nightmare.”

The actress revealed she “never did hallucinogenics,” adding “that’s like a water bucket being thrown in your face but for hours.”

While Barrymore overcame her substance abuse she said she isn’t “militant” about her lifestyle.

“I drink, I enjoy my life and get out of my own head,” she explained. “It’s not that I’m this militant person of clarity and presence but [cocaine] literally seems like my worst nightmare right now.”

Barrymore broke out in Steven Spielberg’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial in 1982 and what followed was an extensive career as a child star that took a back seat to her personal struggles.

Of her early fame, the actress said it was “like a recipe for disaster.”

“You know what’s exciting? I got my s— over with at, like, 14,” Barrymore said. “Like, midlife crisis, institutionalized, blacklisted, no family. Got it done. And then got into the cycle of being my own parent.”

Despite her struggles, Barrymore has cemented herself as an A-list actress starring in a series of hits such as The Wedding Singer, 50 First Dates, Charlie’s Angels and Never Been Kissed.

She married longtime friend Will Kopelman in 2012. The two divorced in 2016 (they have two daughters, 5½-year-old Olive and 4-year-old Frankie).