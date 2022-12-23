Drew Barrymore Reacts to Selena Gomez Lip-Syncing to Her Younger Self: 'I Love This So Much'

Selena Gomez lip-synced to an old clip of Drew Barrymore — and she got the actress's seal of approval!

The adorable clip of Barrymore, taken from a Tonight Show appearance she made in 1984 when she was 9 years old, was resurfaced when the Drew Barrymore Show host shared it on TikTok in May.

In the video, which the 50 First Dates actress captioned "#TBT," the child actress says, "I love New York!" When guest host David Brenner asks her why she loves the city, Barrymore stumbles over her words for a second before responding, "I mean, I love L.A. but I don't like to dress up in bikinis and go to the beach."

"I like to dress up warm and be in my thermies and go run around the hotel!" she adds.

The Only Murders in the Building star, 30, lip-synced to the hilarious moment in a now-deleted TikTok, which Barrymore shared on Instagram.

"I love this so much," Barrymore captioned the post. "I love you. I'm so honored you used this sound of me from an interview when I was younger!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Britney Spears, Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

The two actresses last interacted publicly at Britney Spears' June wedding, where they cuddled up with each other — and the new bride — on the dance floor. The former child stars also sang a verse of "Vogue" with Spears, Paris Hilton, Donatella Versace and Madonna herself.