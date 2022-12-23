Drew Barrymore Reacts to Selena Gomez Lip-Syncing to Her Younger Self: 'I Love This So Much'

"I'm so honored you used this sound of me from an interview when I was younger!" Barrymore wrote on Instagram

By
Published on December 23, 2022 08:09 PM
Drew Barrymore attends Variety's 2022 Power Of Women: New York Event Presented By Lifetime at The Glasshouse on May 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Variety); Selena Gomez celebrates the launch of Rare Beauty's Kind Words Matte Lipstick and Liner Collection at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on June 29, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Rare Beauty)
Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty; Presley Ann/Getty

Selena Gomez lip-synced to an old clip of Drew Barrymore — and she got the actress's seal of approval!

The adorable clip of Barrymore, taken from a Tonight Show appearance she made in 1984 when she was 9 years old, was resurfaced when the Drew Barrymore Show host shared it on TikTok in May.

In the video, which the 50 First Dates actress captioned "#TBT," the child actress says, "I love New York!" When guest host David Brenner asks her why she loves the city, Barrymore stumbles over her words for a second before responding, "I mean, I love L.A. but I don't like to dress up in bikinis and go to the beach."

"I like to dress up warm and be in my thermies and go run around the hotel!" she adds.

The Only Murders in the Building star, 30, lip-synced to the hilarious moment in a now-deleted TikTok, which Barrymore shared on Instagram.

"I love this so much," Barrymore captioned the post. "I love you. I'm so honored you used this sound of me from an interview when I was younger!"

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding
Britney Spears, Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez. Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

The two actresses last interacted publicly at Britney Spears' June wedding, where they cuddled up with each other — and the new bride — on the dance floor. The former child stars also sang a verse of "Vogue" with Spears, Paris Hilton, Donatella Versace and Madonna herself.

