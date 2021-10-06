Drew Barrymore Praises Lucy Liu's 'Strength' in Standing Up to Bill Murray on Charlie's Angels

"I respected her then, I respect her now," Drew Barrymore said on an episode of her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show

Drew Barrymore is still struck by the way her Charlie's Angels co-star Lucy Liu once stood up for herself on set.

On Tuesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 46-year-old actress recalled one day during production of the 2000 action film when Bill Murray, who played Bosley, arrived in "a bad mood."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"You know comedians can be a little dark sometimes — and he just came in in a bad mood," Barrymore began. "What you have to know is how much Lucy stood up for herself, and that was the great thing that came out of an unfortunate circumstance. She literally said, 'I do not accept that kind of behavior from you.' And we all supported her and backed her up and we moved forward."

Barrymore explained that Murray, 72, had an attitude that affected everyone on set that day, but he specifically "zeroed in on" Liu, 52, who played Alex in the spy film.

Charlie's Angels, Drew Barrymore, Bill Murray, Lucy Liu, Cameron Diaz Credit: Moviestore/Shutterstock

"In the workplace, it is so important that we respect each other and if you don't feel you are being respected, to speak up for yourself and to have people around you say, 'I back this person.' I respected her then, I respect her now," Barrymore, who starred as Dylan, explained. "I am proud of us as a team and a company that we didn't tip toe on the egg shells. We dealt with it right then and there, we were strong and we moved forward and we didn't accept anything less moving forward."

Ross Matthews, a frequent guest on the talk show, added, "I love that Lucy said that she was an action hero in the movie, I feel like she was a superhero in real life."

Drew Explains Lucy Liu's Clash with Bill Murray on Charlies Angels Set | Drew's News Credit: CBS

Liu recently shared the story firsthand, telling the Los Angeles Times' Asian Enough podcast in July that Murray started "to sort of hurl insults," while filming the scene. While she declined to share specifics, she said she felt targeted by his words.

"I couldn't believe that [the comments] could be towards me, because what do I have to do with anything majorly important at that time?," she asked. "I literally do the look around my shoulder thing, like, who is he talking to behind me? I say, 'I'm so sorry. Are you talking to me?' And clearly, he was, because then it started to become a one-on-one communication."

Liu described the actor's language as "inexcusable and unacceptable," telling the Times, "I was not going to just sit there and take it. So, yes, I stood up for myself, and I don't regret it."

After she confronted her costar on set, Liu said the Charlie's Angels crew members would approach her on other films years later and tell her they were grateful for what she did that day.

Liu insisted she has "nothing against Bill Murray at all," adding, "I've seen him since then at an SNL reunion, and he came up to me and was perfectly nice. But I'm not going to sit there and be attacked."

A rep for Murray did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.