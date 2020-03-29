Drew Barrymore Praises Ex-Boyfriend Justin Long in Appreciation Post: 'He's Great!'

Image zoom Presley Ann/Getty Images; Walter McBride/Getty Images

A decade after Drew Barrymore and Justin Long split, she has no problem celebrating her ex-boyfriend.

On Saturday, the exes responded to a “Justin Long appreciation post” on Paper magazine‘s Instagram page, in an interaction first captured by Comments by Celebs.

“Might get fired for this but. F—k it. Justin Long appreciation post,” the outlet wrote alongside a series of photos of the actor.

Barrymore — who dated the actor on-and-off from 2007 to 2010 — commented on the post, agreeing that he deserved the recognition.

“Your [sic] not wrong! He’s great,” the actress, 45, replied.

After seeing her comment, Long, 41, jokingly responded, “ah what do YOU know?!”

“I feel like I’m on an episode of ‘This is Your Life’ #HipMillenialReference texting you a great photo booth pic I just found during my quarantine clean! 😌🐶,” he continued to tease.

Barrymore and Long co-starred in two romantic comedies together: the 2009 film He’s Just Not That Into You and 2010’s Going the Distance.

Barrymore and Long have reportedly stayed friends throughout the years. Most recently they were spotted together at the Lowell Hotel in New York City in September 2018.

PEOPLE previously confirmed Long had split from Chvrches frontwoman Lauren Mayberry, whom he began dating in 2016.

Barrymore’s four-year marriage to Will Kopelman ended in divorce in 2016. They share two daughters, 7-year-old Olive and 5-year-old Frankie.

The mom of two has been open in the past about being friendly with her exes, telling PEOPLE in 2009 that her previous boyfriends “are really important to me, and I am very close with them.”

“Just because the ‘in love’ doesn’t work doesn’t mean the love goes away,” she said.