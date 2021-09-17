Drew Barrymore Posts Photo with 'Bestie' Cameron Diaz as Fans Praise Their 'Natural' Beauty

Commenters applauded Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz for "aging with such grace and beauty" in a photo posted to Barrymore's Instagram

Drew Barrymore is giving a sweet shout-out to her "bestie," Cameron Diaz.

The Drew Barrymore Show host, 46, shared an adorable Instagram Wednesday of herself and Diaz, 49, her longtime pal.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the photo, Barrymore rocks a red top with a large fabric flower on the collar and some gold hoops. She leans into Diaz, who wears a simple black look accessorized with turquoise and gold jewelry.

"Bestie hour with my bestie poo poo!!," Barrymore captioned the photo, which shows both Charlie's Angels stars smiling for the camera.

The post quickly gathered praise from Barrymore's followers, who thanked her for posting a "natural" photo.

"I love seeing my fave Hollywood celebrities aging with such grace and beauty….as I also am about the same age. Love you both ❤️," one commenter wrote.

Another added, "Don't y'all love how they are just naturally beautiful without anything? It's so nice to see ❤️."

Others said the post inspired them to embrace aging, with one fan commenting, "Okay I love this so much. I feel like everyone is getting Botox and fillers and I just wanna embrace these wrinkles I've earned and feel like Charlie's Angels just said, 'Yes, girl. Do it. Aging is okay.' 🥺 And like y'all are SO GORGEOUS and lovely omg."

Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz Credit: Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Barrymore previously opened up about her philosophy on aging in a 2019 interview with NewBeauty. At the time, she told the outlet, "I do feel like I'm on an upswing. I just went through a couple of hard years, and I can see it wearing on my face. It's not about aging, it's about how I am on the inside."

The actress — who is mom to daughters Frankie, 7, and Olive, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband Will Kopelman — added, "I'm not all about working from the inside out—I'm not big on meditation—but I do think your outside cannot hide your inside."

"I'm now determined more than ever to show my daughters that aging is a luxury," she continued. "If we're lucky, we are all going to age. I just want them to be at peace with who they are and not what they look like."

Barrymore confirmed on a February episode of her eponymous talk show that she's "never done anything to my face," adding, "I would like to try not to." Barrymore explained that she's "a highly addictive person," telling episode guest Ross Matthews, "I do one injection, I'm going to look like Jocelyn Wildenstein by Friday."

"I think because I'm so rebellious that I saw all of that pressure and I saw all of those women torturing themselves to look a certain way and I thought, 'You miserable people,' "Barrymore continued. "I just never wanted to be afraid of what life would do to me. I probably went to too many opposite extremes. Now I'm boring and safe and healthy."

As for Diaz, she told Entertainment Tonight in 2014 that she'd previously tried Botox and regretted it.

Despite getting only "a little tiny touch," the actress told ET that Botox "changed my face in such a weird way that I was like, 'No, I don't want to [be] like [that].' "