Drew Barrymore Plays Skipper in Hilarious 'Barbie' Movie Sketch from MTV Movie & TV Awards

Watch out Margot Robbie, there's a new Barbie in town!

In a pre-recorded skit that played at the start of Sunday night's MTV Movie & TV Awards, Drew Barrymore — who was set to host the awards show but stepped down in solidarity with the ongoing Hollywood writers strike — made a surprise cameo in Greta Gerwig's Barbie.

Barrymore, 48, played Skipper in the hilarious clip, which saw her edited into several parts of the movie's trailer.

In a pseudo on-set interview, she said that she wasn't "technically cast as Skipper," she just "showed up" on the set in costume every day "in case they needed me."

"I'm just so excited for the new movie, and everyone knows that Skipper is the logical, level-headed one. I can totally play that," Barrymore said before clips showed her panicking as Robbie's Barbie drove without her hands on the wheel.

She also piped in during the viral moment from the trailer where Barbie and Ryan Gosling's Ken contemplate spending the night together but don't actually know what that would entail. Barrymore's Skipper popped in to tell them they'd use the alone time "to make out, you goofs."

At the end of the skit, Barrymore joked that her look — pink overalls and coordinated striped shirt — was how she dresses "every day," and that she "showed up on the set of Little Women, too," referring to Gerwig's Oscar winning 2019 film.

Following Barrymore's decision to step down from hosting the awards show, which she announced on Thursday, MTV opted to air the fan-voted show in the form of pre-recorded clips and acceptance speeches.

The 50 First Dates actress also appeared in a skit where she parodied scenes from some of the year's biggest movies and shows, including M3GAN and Netflix's Wednesday. In one clip, she kissed the bear from Cocaine Bear, and in another, she wore a pink prom dress reminiscent of her Never Been Kissed character's infamous high school look.

Aside from the skits she appeared in, Barrymore was also included in the ceremony itself as she took home the award for best host for The Drew Barrymore Show.

"I can't believe this," she said in a pre-recorded acceptance speech filmed in a bathroom.

"Thank you for letting me in, get eyeball to eyeball. Thank you for this whole show, this whole world being… Thank you. Thank you so much," Barrymore said.

She went on to shout out the "amazing" writers on her show, adding that the award is "definitely for them and every single person who makes this show."

Despite the awards show's unusual format, it remained a star-studded show, albeit a virtual one.

Tom Cruise accepted the award for best performance in a movie for Top Gun: Maverick in true Top Gun style as he thanked fans for the honor while piloting a fighter jet. "I make these films for you. I love you, I love entertaining you. To know how much you enjoy it, how much you appreciate it, there's just no better feeling," Cruise said into a headset while he operated the plane in the clip.

Jennifer Coolidge also appeared as she accepted the award for comedic genius in a pre-taped video.

Like Barrymore, she took the time to shout-out members of the Writers' Guild of America amidst the ongoing strike. "Almost all great comedy starts with great writers," she said. "I stand here before you tonight, side by side with my sisters and brothers from the WGA that are fighting right now, fighting for the rights of artists everywhere."