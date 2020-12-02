The Stand In is available in select theaters, on-demand and on digital on Dec. 11

Double Act! Drew Barrymore Plays Lookalikes in Sneak Peek of New Film The Stand In

Drew Barrymore is pulling off a double act of epic proportions.

In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek of her upcoming film The Stand In, the actress stars as Candy, a washed-up actress ordered to rehab who hires her on-set stand-in (also played by Barrymore) to take her place.

The scheme takes a turn for the worse when her seemingly innocent stand-in steals her identity, career and love interest.

In the clip, Barrymore's dual performances offer a distinctiveness between her characters as Candy convinces her stand in to take her place at a rehab facility.

"When I said I had you in mind for a part, I wasn't bulls—ing," Candy says. "I'm the part, and you're the only one auditioning."

Image zoom Drew Barrymore in The Stand In | Credit: Saban Films

The film is Barrymore's first movie role since 2015's Miss You Already. The actress was most recently in the since-canceled Netflix series Santa Clarita Diet from 2017 to 2019.

The actress recently became the host of her own daytime talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, where she's had the chance to recreate some of her most iconic characters such as Casey Becker from Scream and Lucy from 50 First Dates.

During an appearance on First We Feast’s Hot Ones series in August, Barrymore talked about the history behind some of her biggest roles, including her iconic but short-lived one in the 1996 horror hit. When host Sean Evans asked her if she chose to take on the film's smaller role instead of its lead part, Barrymore nodded.

"In the horror film genre, my biggest pet peeve was that I always knew the main character was going to be slugging through at the end, but was going to creak by and make it. What I wanted to do is to take that comfort zone away," she explained.

Instead of playing the film's lead of Sydney Prescott, Barrymore insisted to Scream director, the late Wes Craven, that she play the role of Casey, who gets killed off within the first 15 minutes. "I asked if I could be Casey Becker so that we would establish that rule does not apply in this film,” she recalled.