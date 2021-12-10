The admission came during a candid interview with Machine Gun Kelly for Friday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show

Drew Barrymore Opens Up About Seeking Help After Her 'Painful' Divorce from Will Kopelman

Drew Barrymore is opening up about seeking out mental health support following her 2016 divorce from Will Kopelman.

On Thursday, Barrymore opened up about the split after nearly four years of marriage during an upcoming interview with Machine Gun Kelly for The Drew Barrymore Show. The 46-year-old actress and television host was inspired to share her own story after Kelly revealed he had been struggling with his mental health.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I went through a really painful divorce and I wasn't doing very well," Barrymore shared in a sneak peek for the full interview, which airs Friday.

"I had these two kids I had to fight for and I needed help. So I started reaching out to different people and eventually I made some big sweeping changes in my life. I got on a whole new track. Not back on track, but a whole new one that I helped build."

In a conversation with CBS This Morning on Thursday, Barrymore discussed that moment with Kelly, admitting that it went in a direction that was completely unplanned.

"We were just set to do an interview about his nail polish," she said, adding: "I was so surprised by his vulnerability."

Barrymore admitted that she has "been very private with a lot of my struggles," but felt that society was entering a "moment" to begin being more vulnerable with each other.

"I wouldn't be surprised if there is a revolt against the perfection right now that we are all forced to see and feel through social media," she said. "We're in an impasse and a crux of a moment where talking about how we figure ourselves out, how we fix ourselves takes a journey and solutions. Most people do it in private."

RELATED VIDEO: Drew Barrymore 'Worships' Ex-Husband's New Wife But Gives the Couple 'Space'

Getting even more candid, Barrymore revealed during her chat with CBS This Morning that she had been sober for two and a half years.

"It was something I realized just did not serve me and my life," she said of the decision to quit drinking alcohol, adding that her journey was "quiet" and "confident."

The Drew Barrymore Show At The Empire State Building Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty

Barrymore has previously been open with her viewers about her mental health. In September, she visited the mental health institution that she was placed in as a teenager during an episode of her show.

"I was a real wild child and I just got so out of control that no one knew what to do with me," Barrymore shared at the time. "They drove me here in the middle of the night and they walked me through those two doors and when you go through those two doors you do not come out. And I was there for a year and a half."

"I think this is important for me to share with people because when they watch our show we have a very beautiful set and I get to dress in nice clothing and get my hair and makeup done and there is an elegance, hopefully, to the show," the actress said of her talk show. "But I will never lose sight of this part of my story and I have seen and been through things and they've helped me just recognize in all of us that we go through stuff.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

She continued, "And it can't be embarrassing. It has to be our strengths, it has to be something that we can be proud of because we overcame it and we look back with honor and humor."

Barrymore's full interview with Machine Gun Kelly will air during Friday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.