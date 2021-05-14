The actress also told viewers of her Entertainment Tonight segment that When Harry Met Sally is one of her favorite romance movies

Drew Barrymore Reveals the Most Romantic Thing a Man Has Done for Her (Hint: It's Musical!)

The way to Drew Barrymore's heart is to teach her a new skill.

During the latest iteration of Entertainment Tonight's weekly "Dear Drew" segment, the 46-year-old actress answered an array of fan questions about her love life and past relationships.

Asked, "What is the most romantic thing that a guy has done for you?" Barrymore said that her ex teaching her how to play music takes the coveted spot.

"I had to play Meg White in the White Stripes with Jimmy Fallon on Saturday Night Live, and I happened to be dating this drummer for several years, Fabrizio Moretti of The Strokes," Barrymore said. "He taught me how to play the famous song ["Seven Nation Army"] and do the beat. He taught me all week long in anticipation of the show."

"That, I thought was really romantic," the Drew Barrymore Show host added. "To get to learn a skill set that I didn't really have."

Drew Barrymore

Continuing her chat in the ET segment, Barrymore was then asked by a second viewer if she believes in love at first sight. "I totally do," Barrymore said.

"I don't know what it is, but I do believe that we are drawn to certain people," she detailed. "I do think it's hard in the dating app world — because I tend to kind of be more personality first and looks second — but there's no doubt that we are weak in the knees upon pupils landing on another person."

"There is no doubt in my mind that we can all fall prey to some serious chemistry upon first sight," Barrymore continued. "We are chemically attracted to certain people and it's so cool."

Barrymore was also asked about how to know when you're falling in love, explaining that the first hint for her is "when all of a sudden, all you can do is think about that person."

" 'Did they call? Did they text?' It's like your brain grows a beautiful, sexy fog," she said. "And when you don't have it together all of a sudden."

"That is a good sign that you are preoccupied and fallen," Barrymore added.

Continuing her talk of romance, Barrymore was also asked during the ET segment to share some of her favorite romance movies. "I always love When Harry Met Sally," she revealed.