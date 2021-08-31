Drew Barrymore Makes Hilarious TikTok Debut Dressed as Her Iconic Never Been Kissed Character

Drew Barrymore revived one of her most iconic characters for her epic TikTok debut.

The actress, 46, posted her first ever TikTok on Monday, performing a popular trend where she answered questions as her Never Been Kissed character Josie Grossie while dancing. The video has already amassed 2.8 million views while her profile boasts over 369,000 followers ready for her next post.

Barrymore was previously seen dressed as her character while walking around New York City, though it wasn't clear at the time what the actress and host of The Drew Barrymore Show was planning.

Also starring Jessica Alba, David Arquette and Michael Vartan, Never Been Kissed was released over 22 years ago on April 9, 1999. The movie centered around a junior reporter who is tasked with going undercover as a high school student in order to better inform parents of their teenager kids' lives.

In 2019, Barrymore shared a heartfelt tribute to the beloved flick on the 20th anniversary of its release, writing on her Instagram, "Never Been Kissed was my partner Nancy Fallon and my first official movie at Flower Films. All we wanted to do was make something that felt like the way so many of us feel growing up."

"It's raw and ridiculous, beautiful and helps you decide what is important and what isn't. But we also loved humor. And if pain isn't mixed with insane laughter, then it doesn't work. Humor and humility are linked like besties! And everyone feels vulnerability while they are figuring out who they are and what they stand for," she continued.