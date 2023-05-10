Drew Barrymore Tells Ex Justin Long's Fiancée Kate Bosworth They Are the 'Ultimate Couple'

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth announced their engagement in April

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 10, 2023 05:29 PM
Drew Barrymore Tells Ex Justin Long's Fiancée Kate Bosworth They Are the 'Ultimate Couple You Root for'
Photo: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via Getty, Raymond Hall/GC Images, Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Drew Barrymore is here for Justin Long and Kate Bosworth's engagement.

In a clip from Thursday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show shared on Twitter Wednesday, Barrymore, 48, welcomed Bosworth, 40 as she explained to her audience that the pair share "a very important person in common," Long, 44.

"My very dear old friend Justin Long — a boyfriend, a dear friend — and he and Kate have found each other in this world," Barrymore said in the clip, displaying photos of the couple as Bosworth looked on.

"[You've] become this incredibly joyous, bonded, real deal; you holding hands, ultimate couple you root for," she told Bosworth. "Period."

"That's so sweet. He loves you so much. He just loves you so deeply," Bosworth responded.

Long — whom Barrymore dated on-and-off between 2007 and 2010 — previously appeared on the talk show for its season 3 premiere in September as the former couple held a heart-to-heart about their past relationship.

Asked about Bosworth's reaction to the request for Long to appear on Barrymore's show, the actress said she told her now-fiancé "you have to do it."

"I was with him when he got the ask and he's like, 'Oh, Drew wants me to go on her show,' and I was like, 'You have to do it!' I was so excited," Bosworth told Barrymore.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Drew Barrymore Tells Ex Justin Long's Fiancée Kate Bosworth They Are the 'Ultimate Couple You Root for'
CBS

"I was so excited, because I knew there's so much love between the two of you," she added. "So much, yes fun and like wild— I always say you guys were in the tornado together, right? It's like the time in your life when you're like, 'I want to feel and I want to do everything,' just like be a part of the adventure in a wild way, which is so much fun. He just loves you so much."

During Long's appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show last year, Barrymore described themselves during their relationship as "more hedonistic, more immature," though the pair both agreed they experienced "fun chaos" together.

Long and Bosworth confirmed their engagement during an April episode of his Life is Short podcast, more than one year after they first sparked romance rumors while spending time together in Los Angeles.

RELATED VIDEO: Kate Bosworth Reveals Justin Long Proposed to Her After They Had 'Spoken to a Therapist' Together

At the couple's first public appearance since announcing their engagement, Long told PEOPLE that it has "been so overwhelmingly kind that people have been supportive" of their plans to get married.

"We went to the grocery store the other day and I was putting my cart back in and the lady working there was like, 'I'll take it, and oh, congratulations,' " he said. "At first I thought she was talking about, I don't know, something I bought, my upcoming MTV movie or something. I was like, 'Thank you.' "

"But I feel like for so long I've felt as close as you can feel somebody," he added, when asked whether he feels different after popping the question. "I felt that way about Kate and so I don't feel all that different. I felt so deeply connected to her for so long that it's all so positive."

The Drew Barrymore Show airs weekdays. Check your local listings.

Related Articles
Emma Krokdal and Dolph Lundgren
Dolph Lundgren Addresses Age Difference with Fiancée Emma Krokdal: She's 'Very Mature'
Chase Chrisley, Emmy Medders
Chase Chrisley Calls Fiancée Emmy Medders His 'Rock' in Loving Post
Who Is Tiffany Chen? All About Robert De Niro's Rumored Girlfriend
Inside Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen's 'Sweet' and 'Supportive' Relationship: Sources (Exclusive)
Arnold. Arnold Schwarzenegger in Arnold.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Gets Candid About Politics and Scandals in Trailer for New Netflix Doc
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 24: Sam Heughan attends the "Outlander" Season six premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on February 24, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)
'Love Again' Actor Sam Heughan Says He's 'Still Looking' for The One (Exclusive)
Brian Cox, Kate Beckinsale Struggle to Reconnect in Emotional 'Prisoner's Daughter' Trailer
Kate Beckinsale and Brian Cox Reconnect After a Rocky Past in 'Prisoner's Daughter' Trailer (Exclusive)
Lizzy Caplan attends FX's "Fleishman Is In Trouble" New York premiere at Carnegie Hall on November 07, 2022 in New York City.
Lizzy Caplan Says Son Alfie, Husband Tom Riley Are 'Most Important Part of My Life' (Exclusive)
BEETLEJUICE, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Michael Keaton, Catherine O'Hara, Winona Ryder, Jeffrey Jones, 1988
'Beetlejuice 2' Is Officially Happening! Sequel to 1988 Tim Burton Film Gets Fall 2024 Release Date
THE SANDLOT, Mike Vitar, Marty York, Shane Obedzinski, Victor DiMattia, Tom Guiry, Chauncey Leopardi, Patrick Renna, Brandon Adams, Grant Gelt, 1993.
Patrick Renna Is Still Close with 'Sandlot' Castmates 30 Years Later: 'We Were Like Brothers' (Exclusive)
Chris Pratt attends Marvel Studios "Thor: Love And Thunder" Los Angeles Premiere at El Capitan Theatre on June 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Chris Pratt Faces Criticism About His Faith by Reflecting on Jesus' Experience: 'They Hated Him Too'
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Why Kevin Costner Was 'Surprised' but Not 'Shocked' by Divorce Filing: Source (Exclusive)
Bachelor Nation talent and more gathered ahead of the two-night season finale of "Bachelor in Paradise" at Ka'teen in Hollywood, California.
'Bachelor in Paradise''s Serene Russell and Brandon Jones End Engagement: 'Immensely Hard to Accept'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr-NIR0OWq7/ LPBW's Amy Roloff Enjoys Night Out with Husband Chris: 'Love Date Nights'
'Little People, Big World' 's Amy Roloff Enjoys 'Fun' Night Out with Husband Chris: 'Love Date Nights'
Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Red Carpet
Kevin Costner's Work Schedule Was 'Hard' on Wife, Says Source: 'She Wasn't Happy About It' (Exclusive)
Beverly D'Angelo rollout Al Pacino
Beverly D'Angelo Gives Rare Look at 'Unique' Relationship with Ex Al Pacino: 'Deeper Kind of Intimacy'
the 2023 MTV Movie awards
Drew Barrymore Plays Skipper in Hilarious 'Barbie' Movie Sketch from MTV Movie & TV Awards