Drew Barrymore Cries with Justin Long While Recalling 'Chaos' of Their 'Hedonistic' Relationship

Drew Barrymore and Justin Long called their past relationship "fun chaos" on the The Drew Barrymore Show

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Published on September 12, 2022 11:15 AM
Drew Barrymore and Justin Long. Photo Credit: The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean
Photo: The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean

Drew Barrymore and Justin Long reunited for an emotional talk about their relationship.

In a clip from the season 3 premiere of The Drew Barrymore Show shared Monday, Barrymore, 47, and Long, 44, who dated on-and-off between 2007 and 2010, have a heart-to-heart about their past relationship. During the episode, a tearful Barrymore hugged Long as the pair recalled how they've matured in the years since they broke up.

"That's what we did, we laughed so much, like that was so much a part of our connection was that we love funny people. We enjoy laughing at all times," Long said. "I love that we maintained our love because I know for my end it will never go away."

Said Barrymore through tears, "I feel like we've been through so much together too. I feel like when we used to, like, talk and FaceTime, I was always like, 'You know, I've really grown up, Justin.' I always wanted to prove what a different person I was than when we dated."

"You were the best," the Barbarian actor told Barrymore.

Drew Barrymore and Justin Long. Photo Credit: The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean
The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean

"We had so much fun, but we were more hedonistic, more immature. We would get together, we would break up. There was chaos," Barrymore said, before adding with a smile: "It was hella fun."

"Fun chaos. Well, yeah, most hedonism is fun," Long said, prompting laughter from both himself and Barrymore.

During their conversation, Barrymore and Long agreed that they will always love one another, though Long is with a different partner now. He and Kate Bosworth formally confirmed their relationship in April, and Barrymore told Long Monday that "all I want in life is your success and happiness."

"I'm just so happy because you deserve to be happy. I'm so thrilled for you," Barrymore said during the episode.

"[Bosworth] does all those things," Long replied.

"And she adores you. She is the most supportive, most wonderful. You would love hanging out with her," he added, prompting him and Barrymore to agree the three of them would go out together.

501_drewbarrymore-justinlong_trapper.jpg
Drew Barrymore and Justin Long in 2010. Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty

Barrymore and Long co-starred in 2009's He's Just Not That into You and 2010's Going the Distance while they dated. Though it's been over a decade since they parted ways romantically, Barrymore has long remained complimentary of her ex, praising Long's sense of humor during a conversation on her show with comedian Mike Birbiglia in July.

"I was very much in love with Justin. You know why? 'Cause he is funny. The sharpest wit," Barrrymoe said at the time. "You wanna know why he gets all the ladies? Well, there's a few reasons … but the comedy is definitely [one of them]."

"He is one of the sharpest, wittiest [people]," Barrymore added. "He's brilliant, and he'll just knock your socks off with laughter."

The Drew Barrymore Show airs weekdays. Check your local listings.

Barbarian — starring Long, Georgina Campbell and Bill Skarsgård — is now playing in theaters.

