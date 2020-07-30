Drew Barrymore Is Hosting a Good Burger 'Movie Nite' — and She'll Be Cooking!

Drew Barrymore is inviting her fans to join her as she watches the 1997 comedy classic Good Burger , which is airing on Nickelodeon on Thursday night

Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger, can Drew Barrymore take your order?

With the premiere of her new daytime talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show still over a month away, the actress is getting into the hosting spirit with a number of new series, including “Drew’s Movie Nite.”

This week, the actress is inviting all of her fans to join her as she watches the 1997 comedy classic Good Burger, which is airing on Nickelodeon on Thursday night at 8 p.m. EST.

In addition to a live Twitter watch party, “Drew’s Movie Nite” will also feature interviews with Good Burger stars Keenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, and the actress will even try her hand at making her own “Drew Burgermore,” otherwise known as a french onion burger.

Earlier this week, Barrymore also shared the first promo for her upcoming CBS daytime talk series, which featured a conversation between the actress and her 7-year-old self — using footage from a 1982 interview the actress did on The Tonight Show after starring in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

"I've been waiting all my life to meet you," Barrymore, 7, says to her future self.

"It's been a wild ride — can you believe I have two daughters around your age?" the adult Drew asks, as little Drew scrunches her face and replies, "That's kinda scary."

Although The Drew Barrymore Show isn’t set to debut until September 14, in the meantime, a few other series will air online, including “The Art of the Interview,” where the actress gets advice from other famous hosts, as well as “Drew’s Cookbook Club” and “Drew’s Movie Nite.”

“I’m really looking forward to this digital world we are about to bring you into,” Barrymore said in a recent press release. ”I have been on this show journey for a year. We started in 2019, it is now 2020, a very different year."

Keeping in tone with Barrymore's positive point of view, the star's talk show will be full of optimism and inspiration.