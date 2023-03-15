Drew Barrymore Revealed as Host of 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards: 'Going To Be an Epic Night'

The show will air live on May 7 from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on March 15, 2023 08:02 AM
Drew Barrymore is named the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards host
Photo: MTV

Drew Barrymore is leading the pop culture charge at the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards!

The Drew Barrymore Show host, 48, will helm the May 7 show, which will bring the biggest and best in movies and TV under the roof of the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles.

The actress announced the big news in a short promo shot during a segment of her "Drew's News Report" on her daily talk show. In the video, Barrymore introduced a special correspondent, the doll from M3GAN (which is none other than Barrymore herself dressed in the M3GAN costume).

"Thank you Drew, I actually have news for you. You're hosting the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards! How exciting!," Barrymore as M3GAN said in the promo, as she began to dance in M3GAN's signature creepy style.

"Wow, I am so honored to be chosen, especially this year when the show is all about the fans," Barrymore added as the video cut back to her seated at her desk.

"I'm a fan and you're a fan of scary movies right?," Barrymore asked Ghostface from the Scream movie franchise who was sitting next to her.

"It is going to be an epic night. Big moments. Huge movie stars. Cocaine bear are you free on May 7? The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards, we'll be there," she said as Ghostface and "Cocaine Bear" joined the shot.

"Will you?," she asked the audience as she turned to the side to reveal her wearing white M3GAN contacts as she winked at the camera.

Drew Barrymore is named the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards host
MTV

Barrymore is no stranger to the MTV Movie & TV Awards scene, having nabbed nine nominations and taken home three Golden Popcorns throughout her lengthy career, which started on Steven Spielberg's E.T.: The Extraterrestrial.

The actress won her first MTV Movie & TV Award for "Best Kiss" for her film The Wedding Singer and also won "Best On-Screen Team" for 2001's Charlie's Angels.

Barrymore was most recently nominated for Best Talk/Topical Show for The Drew Barrymore Show at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, and has been honored at the MTV Awards: Greatest of All Time in 2020 with fellow actor Adam Sandler as "Dynamic Duo."

RELATED Video: Drew Barrymore Shows Off Her Messy Bedroom in Drastic 'Before and After'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The event — which will be broadcasted on MTV internationally in more than 150 countries — will be produced under Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios, the umbrella company for brands like MTV, Comedy Central, CMT, Paramount Network and TV Land.

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air live on May 7 from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles at 8 PM ET/PT on MTV.

Related Articles
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, (L-R) Heidi D'Amelio, Charli D’Amelio, Dixie D’amelio and Marc D'Amelio attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED — Check Out the Full Winners List!
Olivia Rodrigo and Jennifer Lopez MTV Movie and TV Awards, Backstage and Audience
Jennifer Lopez Hangs with Olivia Rodrigo at the MTV Movie and TV Awards, Plus Cardi B, Jack Black and More
Olivia Rodrigo and Jennifer Lopez MTV Movie and TV Awards, Backstage and Audience
Jennifer Lopez Hangs with Olivia Rodrigo at the MTV Movie and TV Awards, Plus Cardi B, Jack Black and More
Chris Evans is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Chris Evans Steps Out in L.A., Plus Melissa McCarthy, Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson and More
Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt attend the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' "Jurassic World Dominion"
Stars Hit the 'Jurassic World: Dominion' Premiere, Plus Tracee Ellis Ross, Anne Hathaway and More
Oscars statuettes
How to Watch Oscars 2023, What to Expect and Who Will Be There (from Rihanna to Pedro Pascal)
drew barrymore first oscars
Drew Barrymore Talks Childhood Oscars Look She Got 'Off The Rack' After Making Little Money on 'E.T.'
Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the Best Supporting Actress for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Jamie Lee Curtis Thanks Her 'Beautiful Husband' and 'People Who Love Genre Movies' in 2023 Oscars Speech
95th Oscars; Academy Awards; Saturday; Rehearsals
See the Oscars 2023 Celeb Presenters Rehearsing for Sunday's Big Awards Show
Michelle Yeoh & Ke Huy Quan
SAG Awards 2023: See the Full Winners List!
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Sam Elliott accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series award for “1883” onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Sam Elliott Calls SAG Awards 2023 Win 'the Most Meaningful Acknowledgement of My 55-Year Career'
20th Annual SAG Awards Casting Of The Actor, The Screen Actors Guild Awards Statuette
SAG Awards 2023: How to Watch, Who's Nominated and What's Different This Year
E.T., (aka E.T.: THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL), from left, Henry Thomas, Drew Barrymore, Robert MacNaughton, 1982
'E.T.' Cast: Where Are They Now?
asd
Ray Liotta to Receive Posthumous Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame 9 Months After His Death
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Rebel Wilson attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage); BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: 77th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Chris Evans arrives to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020. -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 22: Awkwafina attends Asia Society Southern California's 2022 Annual Gala at Skirball Cultural Center on May 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Chris Evans, Rebel Wilson and Awkwafina Among Starry List of Presenters at 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER, TOP GUN: MAVERICK, ELVIS
Where to Stream the 2023 Oscar-Nominated Movies Online