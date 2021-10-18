"I was fan girling out so hard," Drew Barrymore said of the moment, which also included Sarah Silverman and Sarah Cooper

Drew Barrymore Has a Girls Night Out with Comedians Including Chelsea Handler and Amy Schumer

Drew Barrymore had herself a hilarious girl's night out!

On Sunday, the 46-year-old actress posted a photo to Instagram with friends and comedians Chelsea Handler, Sarah Silverman, Sarah Cooper and Amy Schumer, hanging out backstage before Handler's comedy show in New York City.

Describing the group as "legends," Barrymore began the caption of her post writing that she is "not someone who posts a lot with other people when I'm out socially," but said, "... this is a moment I am so proud of."

"To be with these women who make the world a better place. Their wit and humor heal us. Make us happy. They are also so strong. Wow. I had to share," she continued. "I was like a weirdo asking to be in pictures with them! I am a fan. I was fan girling out so hard."

"Thank you to these comedy goddesses who are also amazing humans to boot," Barrymore added. "Wow. Pinch me!"

The Drew Barrymore Show At The Empire State Building Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty

On Instagram, Handler, 46, also shared some more behind-the-scenes shots from the get-together before her set at The Beacon Theatre, where she posed with some more famous friends.

In one shot, Handler posed with her longtime pal and former Chelsea Lately collaborator, Ross Mathews, as she was photographed beside actor Jason Biggs and his wife Jenny Mollen in another.

In one other shot, the Chelsea Does star stood by Laura Prepon as she struck poses next to Julianna Margulies and Debra Messing in follow-up side-by-side pics.