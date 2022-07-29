"You wanna know why [Justin Long] gets all the ladies? Well, there's a few reasons … but the comedy is definitely [one of them]," said Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore Hints 'There's a Few Reasons' Ex Justin Long 'Gets All the Ladies'

Drew Barrymore is giving personality props to ex Justin Long.

The actress, 47, recalled dating Long, 44, "for many years" while chatting with Mike Birbiglia during her daytime talk show's "A Little Bit Extra" segment on Thursday.

"I was very much in love with Justin. You know why? 'Cause he is funny. The sharpest wit," said Barrymore, who starred with Long in 2009's He's Just Not That into You and 2010's Going the Distance.

She added of Long, who is currently dating Kate Bosworth, "You wanna know why he gets all the ladies? Well, there's a few reasons … but the comedy is definitely [one of them]."

"He is one of the sharpest, wittiest [people]," Barrymore raved. "He's brilliant, and he'll just knock your socks off with laughter."

501_drewbarrymore-justinlong_trapper.jpg Drew Barrymore and Justin Long in 2010 | Credit: Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty

Meanwhile, Long and Bosworth, 39, formally confirmed their relationship back in April, after being seen kissing on a beach in Hawaii.

The couple previously revealed that they filmed a project together in Arkansas — now known to be House of Darkness — after which Bosworth posted a glowing,lengthy tribute to Long on Instagram with a carousel of photos, including one playful snap of him cradling Bosworth in his arms.

Long jokingly commented, "That's ALL you wrote about me??? Well... I admire your restraint."

He continued, "I joke because this is embarrassing and too much... I'm going to say even nicer things about you publicly because people should know what a rare gem you are - all the things you said about me but a little bit (or a lot) more. It was a true joy to be in your glow."

The trailer for House of Darkness dropped Thursday. The thriller follows Long as "a player out to score" who drives a woman (Bosworth) home after meeting her at a bar.

While the man "thinks his beautiful, mysterious date will be another casual hook-up," an official synopsis adds, "their flirtation turns playful, sexy and sinister. Hoping to get lucky, his luck may have just run out."

The Remember the Titans actress and the Accepted actor first sparked relationship rumors in March, after they were spotted out and about together in Los Angeles.