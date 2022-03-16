Drew Barrymore Had 'Tears Streaming Down' Her Face After Coming Across Old Photos of Grandmother

Drew Barrymore was brought to tears by photos of her late grandmother Dolores Costello.

Barrymore, 47, said she was scrolling through Instagram Tuesday night when she stumbled upon old photos of the actress in her heyday on the OldHollywoodFans page.

"The Goddess of the Silent Screen: Stunning Dolores Costello in the 1920s and 1930s. Dolores is the grandmother of the beautiful and talented Drew Barrymore," the account captioned the snaps, sharing vintage pictures and collages of the star.

Commenting below, The Drew Barrymore Show host said she was overcome with emotion after seeing the shots.

"I didn't know why I was scrolling because I need to go to bed and get up for work. I was feeling like I was looking for something. A sign ? I don't know but I needed something!!! And I came across this!" Barrymore commented.

"You brought me my grandmother!!! I have tears streaming down my face as I write this!! Thank you. I needed this tonight!!!! Ps. Isn't she so neat?! Thank you 🙏,," she added.

Some of Costello's most notable films include Noah's Ark (1928), Little Lord Fauntleroy (1936), The Magnificent Ambersons (1942) and This is the Army (1943). She was married to actor John Barrymore from 1928 to 1934, during which years the couple welcomed son John Drew, who is Drew's father. Costello died in 1979 at age 75.

Though she shot to stardom at age 7 for her breakout role in E.T. and grew up in the spotlight, Barrymore previously told PEOPLE that she's committed to giving her own children a more private upbringing. The star shares daughters Olive, 9, and Frankie, 7, with ex-husband Will Kopelman, whom she divorced in 2016.

"I started [in this industry] when I was in diapers. At 13, it was that sad sob story. And then I picked myself back up," Barrymore said in a September 2020 interview ahead of her self-titled talk show's debut.